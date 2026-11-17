No matter the size of your agency, working in law enforcement inherently comes with challenges. Whether part of a small, rural department or a major metropolitan jurisdiction, obstacles from recruitment and retention to budgets and technology adoption are plentiful.

Yet midsize departments, those with roughly 100 to 500 personnel, often find themselves facing more issues than most. Small enough to need tools that act as force multipliers but not quite large enough to garner the budgetary resources of larger agencies, midsize departments struggle to implement solutions that would significantly benefit their officers and their communities.

One of the more notable examples is that of an intelligence team or center. This may be through a real-time crime center (RTCC) or an intelligence center/team playing a role in providing overwatch and insight — monitoring and assessing for incident responses. In recent years, RTCCs have become synonymous with huge budgets as facilities are built to house walls of monitors and contain a dozen or more analysts all devoted to synthesizing information and coordinating a response to an event. RTCCs operate in the country’s largest cities, further perpetuating the belief that only sizable departments can afford such a solution.

However, midsize agencies don’t need to fund a multimillion-dollar building to take advantage of the benefits of real-time intelligence. In many instances, these departments have already implemented a wide range of data-gathering devices, including fixed camera and video management systems, license plate readers (LPRs), gunshot detection systems and more. What they need is a way to bring their data together in an intuitive and affordable way.

Numerous data sources are just part of the equation

While a full-fledged RTCC is financially out of the question for many midsize agencies, the tools to take advantage of real-time intelligence are often already in place without unification. Consider how an incident might unfold for an agency that lacks a unified way to view data from numerous sources — the CAD system might alert an analyst to an event, and a read-through of the 911 call transcript can help determine what action should be taken. Moments later, an LPR might give an alert that a vehicle on the department’s hot list just went through an intersection downtown. Another alert comes streaming in soon after, this time indicating the possible discharge of a firearm picked up by a gunshot detection system.

“What happens is you’re just getting dinged and dinged and dinged and dinged, and you start to get some alert fatigue,” said Andy Jessen, product manager at Coreforce, a public safety technology company.

This information overload not only makes it challenging for analysts to determine which events require further action, but a set of alerts from disparate sources can be difficult to piece together during a rapidly unfolding incident. Which events are related and which are not? Who needs to be brought in to help manage the incident? How does that information get communicated to key individuals when there are multiple systems providing data simultaneously?

Attempting to run an active scene with only partial information can compromise, even delay, the outcome. Getting there quickly matters, but relaying what’s unfolding as the response is occurring matters. The investigative impact can also result in unnecessary hours afterward piecing together data from disparate systems. Many midsize department leaders believe the only alternative is to invest in an RTCC. However, Coreforce’s Real-Time Intelligence (RTI) platform brings the benefits of an RTCC without requiring the building or staff to run one.

Platform connection, not replacement

Just as building an RTCC is out of the budget for midsize agencies, a complete technology overhaul is typically equally impossible. This is not necessary with Coreforce’s Real-Time Intelligence platform. Creating an intelligence center through integrations with a department’s existing technology enables taking advantage of their current investments. Collecting data from body cameras, fixed camera systems, LPRs, drones, CAD, gunshot detection systems and more through a single operational view results in streamlined alerts and workflows from one solution — not many.

“We try to be very distinct in what our platform does and doesn’t do,” explained Jessen. “We allow you to validate that something is happening and then allow you to collaboratively work on a response to whatever may have happened. This is not a digital evidence management system. This is not a video management system. This is a real-time intelligence platform.”

The Coreforce RTI platform is cloud-based with open architecture that doesn’t require any additional infrastructure investment. If you have a computer with an internet connection, you can use the system, says Jessen.

The platform helps analysts identify if events are related to known crime hotspots and allows the agencies to determine their desired automated alerts, verifications and workflows for various incident types. This provides agencies with options that can help with any level of incident priority — low or high.

“We’re not locking the agency into specific workflows based on how our platform is designed,” said Jessen. “I like to say our platform is a blank canvas where the agency gets to decide how they want to build the workflow – is it tied to location? Is it just tied to an alert coming in? How do they want to handle the validation and escalation? Who gets notified? How do you want them notified?”

Coreforce’s Real-Time Intelligence solution also gives analysts options for additional review after an event has been closed. This provides additional investigative data that is quickly retrievable for more accurate information versus reliance on memory alone.

Events are stored in the cloud, allowing agencies to review incidents for training purposes down the line. “They can say, ‘Here’s how we responded and here’s what we could do differently,’” said Jessen.

Taking the next steps

Midsize agencies in need of funding approval can point to the Coreforce RTI platform’s ability to improve response times and case outcomes, as well as the tool’s ease of use. As a vendor-agnostic solution that doesn’t require agencies to have specific preexisting equipment, the investment is minimal compared to other intelligence options.

“We’re not dependent on those $100,000 video walls or facilities that can house 10 to 15 analysts,” said Jessen. “Our scalable system allows agencies to crawl, walk, run as they’re embracing the technology.”

Coreforce’s onboarding team works with the analysts an agency already has in place without the need for increased headcount to run through training scenarios. The team helps departments identify one or two priority workflows that would most benefit them and configures the engine to help analysts visualize how the platform works. As a department becomes comfortable using the RTI platform, additional automation can be implemented over time.

Real-time intelligence isn’t limited to major metropolitan agencies when options like the Coreforce Real-Time Intelligence platform are available. Instead of asking how they can afford an RTCC, midsize agencies should consider how they can better use the data they’re already collecting.

Visit Coreforce for more information.