Robert Tornabene retired as Bureau Chief with over 27 years of law enforcement experience. He has worked in multiple police departments in Illinois and Colorado. His law enforcement experience includes public information, community policing, school resource officer, and training. He is currently an adjunct instructor delivering FEMA courses on public information and crisis leadership for Texas A&M TEEX.

Robert holds a bachelor’s degree in science in criminal justice and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. Robert is a strong advocate for communicating with the public with accountability and transparency