When the press conference becomes part of the crisis

On July 23, 2026, Madison Police Chief John Patterson stood before reporters to address one of the most difficult situations any police executive can face: a fatal officer-involved shooting.

His purpose was clear: explain what was known, outline the investigation being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, acknowledge the community’s concerns and reinforce the department’s commitment to transparency.

Then the briefing took an unexpected turn.

As Patterson spoke, a protester interrupted the news conference, approached the podium, and eventually took control of the microphone. For approximately 14 minutes, the protester addressed those gathered while another individual stood nearby holding an inflammatory sign. After the interruption ended, Chief Patterson resumed the briefing and spent approximately 40 minutes answering questions from reporters.

Almost immediately, the news conference itself became part of the story.

|RELATED: Video: Protester takes microphone from Madison PD chief during press conference on fatal OIS

Law enforcement executives, public information officers and communications professionals began debating the chief’s response. Should the briefing have ended? Should staff have intervened? Was allowing the protester to speak an example of transparency, or did it create the perception that the department had lost control of the event?

Reasonable people can disagree.

Every critical incident presents unique circumstances, and those making decisions at the podium rarely have the luxury of perfect information. Rather than judging one chief’s choices, the Madison briefing offers an opportunity to examine the communication challenges every agency may eventually face.

What is the primary purpose of a critical incident news conference? The answer to that question should guide every decision that follows.

The objective is not to answer every question. It is not to satisfy every critic. It is not to resolve community anger in a single appearance. The purpose is to provide verified information, explain what is known, acknowledge what remains under investigation, and establish the agency as the primary source of credible information. Everything else should support that mission.

Preparation begins long before the cameras turn on

One of the most common mistakes agencies make is treating a critical-incident news conference as simply a communications event; it is an operational event that warrants the same level of planning and contingency preparation as any other major incident.

That preparation should include discussing how the agency will respond if the briefing does not unfold as planned. Before anyone approaches the podium, the communications team should ask several questions:



Could emotions spill into the briefing?

Has video of the incident already circulated online?

Is there a history of demonstrations following similar events?

Are activist groups encouraging attendance?

Will the location itself become part of the story?

What circumstances would cause us to continue, pause or end the briefing?

None of these questions predict disruption. Together, however, they help leaders assess risk and identify potential challenges and prepare for a range of possible outcomes.

Preparation also includes establishing clear expectations before the briefing begins.

Some agencies choose to separate the official media briefing from a later community listening session. During the media briefing, the public information officer should explain how questions will be handled, who will be recognized to ask them, and under what circumstances the event may be paused or concluded.

Ground rules do not eliminate disruptions. They provide a framework for responding when they occur.

When the unexpected happens

Every executive eventually faces a moment when the plan no longer matches reality. The Madison news conference presented exactly that challenge.

Once the protester reached the podium, Chief Patterson faced competing priorities. Continuing the briefing demonstrated openness and may have reduced immediate tension. Ending the briefing would have preserved tighter control over the event, but also risked criticism that the department was unwilling to listen.

Neither option guaranteed a better outcome. Crisis leadership often requires choosing between competing risks rather than clear right and wrong answers. Regardless of which decision leaders believe was best, one lesson stands out.

News conferences are visual events. Long before viewers process what a chief says, they process what they see. If the dominant image becomes someone other than the chief speaking at the podium, that image may shape public perception more than the information delivered afterward. An agency may communicate accurate facts, but if viewers remember only the visuals, much of that message can be lost. That’s why preparing for a critical incident news conference means thinking beyond talking points. Leaders must also consider the visual message the event is sending, because in today’s media environment, images often shape public perception before the chief’s words ever do.

What leaders can learn

Regardless of differing opinions about the interruption, the briefing also illustrated several communication practices worth noting.

Chief Patterson acknowledged the videos circulating online without dismissing them. He expressed empathy for the victim’s family and the community. He explained the investigative process, including the role of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, and noted that the officers involved had been placed on administrative leave.

When facts are limited, explaining the process is often one of the most effective communication tools available. That approach helps reduce speculation while reinforcing transparency.

The lesson for every chief

Every agency will eventually face a difficult news conference. Few will unfold exactly like Madison. The details will change, and public expectations will continue to evolve. The leadership challenge, however, remains remarkably consistent.

Communicate early. Communicate honestly. Prepare for the unexpected. And remember that people will judge both what they hear and what they see.

A successful news conference is not measured only by the information it provides, but by whether it reinforces the agency’s credibility through calm, compassionate and confident leadership.