Calif. officer adopts dog after rescuing him from trash compactor

By Andrea Flores

Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — One resilient pup is starting the new year with a loving home.

Earlier this month, a Gardena police officer responded to a report that there were whimpers and cries coming from a self-compacting trash can outside a church.

Inside the contraption, Sgt. Nick Beerling discovered a small, scared puppy sitting on top of a pile of trash.

Now, that same officer who rescued the 1-year-old terrier mix is bringing him home on Sunday.

Beerling made the adoption official on Christmas Eve. The dog was being held temporarily at the SpcaLA South Bay Adoption Center, as required by law for stray animals, but after that he will head to his new home. Staff at the Hawthorne animal shelter named the pup Flan after the creamy baked custard dessert, due to his light brown coat, said a SpcaLA representative on New Year’s Eve.

The adoptive family, however, decided on the name Norm, since the small dog was found on Normandie Avenue, according to NBC Los Angeles. A family member said the officer had resisted adding a new pet to the household, but “this little guy tugged on his heart.”

According to SpcaLA, security cameras were present outside the church where Norm was rescued, but the footage was not released to police.

Still, the incident remains a happy ending for the puppy, who will join the Beerling home — and a Shih Tzu sibling.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

©2025 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.