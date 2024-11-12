Siren Investigate 14.4: boost latest search results, smart copy & paste, customizable link charts and invisible search bar

PRESS RELEASE

GALWAY, Ireland – Siren, the all-in-one investigation company, today announced the release of Siren Investigate 14.4, with features designed to enhance the search and analysis experience for law enforcement, analysts, and implementation partners. This latest version introduces significant improvements, enabling users to prioritize recent search results, seamlessly copy and paste elements across graphs, customize link charts and manage the visibility of the global search bar.

What’s New in Siren Investigate 14.4?

With a focus on improving search capabilities, user interface flexibility and link chart functionality, Siren Investigate 14.4 offers four major enhancements now available to all Siren users and implementers.

Boost Latest Records in Search ResultsFor all users, Siren’s new search algorithm automatically prioritizes the most recent records, giving critical insights an instant spotlight. Especially valuable for law enforcement, dispatchers, and field officers, this feature highlights the latest records first, vital for time-sensitive investigations. Configurable by time periods, users can control the level of boost effect to suit their investigative needs, adjustable through the dynamic filters panel. Smart Copy & Paste Across GraphsAnalysts and investigators can now save time by copying and pasting nodes, edges, and groups directly across multiple graphs with new toolbar options. This feature eliminates duplication while allowing users to discover relationships between new points of interest across separate graphs, streamlining workflows for deeper insights. Link Chart Customizations with Group EdgesWith enhanced styling options, analysts can now visually customize group edges in link charts using colors, icons, font styles, and more. This upgrade makes it easier for teams to communicate findings, providing a clear and accessible way to visualize complex networks for collaborative insight. Hide the Global Search BarDesigned for implementers and partners, this update allows administrators to configure the visibility of the global search input box. Initially launched in December 2023, the global search feature now includes the option to hide the search bar for unauthorized users, ensuring streamlined access only for designated personnel.

Jeferson Zanim, Siren Chief Product Officer, commented “With Siren Investigate 14.4, we’ve introduced features that make it easier than ever to access critical information faster, customize visual insights and streamline workflows for investigative teams.”

He added: “Our latest updates allow users to prioritize the most recent records, build richer link charts and work seamlessly across multiple graphs. This release reflects our commitment to enabling investigators with tools that adapt to their individual needs and help uncover insights faster and with more precision.”

About Siren

Siren is an all-in-one investigation platform used by organizations to safeguard people, assets and networks. Siren links data from open source, vendors and classified sources allowing investigators to analyze risks, threats and crimes for the National Security, Public Safety, Fraud and Compliance, and Cyber Threat communities. Siren’s patented technology is uniquely search based providing the analyst with easy-to-use search, analytics, visualization and reporting capabilities for investigations at Enterprise scale and volume.

