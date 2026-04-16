Why a police officer’s final radio call hits so hard

Editor’s note: This essay is part of “Stories from the Street,” a Police1 series featuring first-person reflections from officers across the country. These essays are about the lived experiences and moments that changed how officers think, lead and serve. If you have a story to share, we’d love to hear from you. Submit your story here.

By Kevin Miller

You see the trends of departments all over the nation videoing the last sign off and posting them on social media. I know you can picture it right now in your head. There is an officer sitting in their cruiser. The hash marks running high up the sleeve, uniform pressed and sharp creases in the shirt. He is holding the mic as several of his colleagues look on in anticipation of his final 10-42.

He keys the mic and brings it close to his mouth, but no noise comes out. He lets go of the button, shakes his head and takes a deep breath, relaxing his shoulders. He tries it again, and this time he manages to make words. His voice trembles, and he is careful not to make eye contact with any bystanders for fear of allowing the emotion to overcome him. Somehow, he manages to complete the short dialog, and just like that, it’s over.

Why does the last sign off cause such a powerful emotion? I mean there are cops who never flinch in the line of duty. They stand stoically in complete chaos, but in a completely safe building surrounded by an ocean of other officers, the final radio sign-off will hit them deep in the pit of their stomach. So much so, some officers refuse to have it as part of their retirement ceremony.

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The weight behind the call

The last radio call is one of law enforcement’s most sacred traditions. Throughout our careers, the police radio is a constant presence in each officer’s life. Daily, prior to shift, we will turn the radio on to learn what is happening before starting our tour. At the end of each shift, the final thing the officer does is turn the radio off. In their time of need, the radio may be their only lifeline.

Ask any officer with more than five years on the job, and they will tell you that they can wake up from a dead sleep just hearing their radio call number. It’s so interesting that something so unremarkable can invoke such an emotional attachment.

Could it really be? Did all those years of training, sleepy midnight shifts, promotion ceremonies, forced overtime, cases solved and calls run come down to this? Two simple words, “ending tour.”

Should it be different, something more meaningful or something with real closure? That feeling you have right now, the queasiness and tingling of your skin as you read this. That’s my entire point of this article.

You see, really, it’s not the final sign off that brings the emotion, it’s a career faithfully completed, a promise kept to a community and kept to the family that chokes you up. The journey holds all the meaning, not the completion.

When the job ends, the mission shouldn’t

Retirement is not supposed to be closure. When you retire, you don’t stop being all of the things that carried you through this career to begin with. You don’t stop having drive, you don’t stop wanting to help people, and you don’t magically stop wanting to have purpose.

That’s why you must plan for the transition. Most people plan for the numbers, which I grant you are important. However, planning for purpose is equally as important. Yet few officers even consider it when looking into retirement. Most focus on money and a high-paying second career in the private sector. How great it will be when they can finally double-dip.

However, is retirement the time to take on a higher-stress job? I know that the truth is a lot of cops will need some form of income once they leave the job. What you need to know is that what we will all need is something to occupy their time that brings them joy and replaces the feeling of purpose that this career gives them.

Planning for what comes next

Numerous mental health studies show a sense of purpose is significantly related to positive mental health outcomes. We also know cops can struggle once they leave the job. The best way to avoid that struggle is an actual plan and vision of what life will be like for you. Who are you going to help, how are you going to do it, and who will be your team making that happen?

Don’t be naive, you can only fish, golf, and hunt so many times a week before it feels more like a chore than it does a break. While we are on the subject of hobbies, stop saving everything for retirement. If you want to travel, fish, hunt etc. go ahead and schedule that now. Commit to doing those things once a month, every other month, or once a quarter. It’s not the frequency that matters; it’s the intentionality.

Just remember, when you release that radio button for the last time, you are not silencing your broadcast. You’re just freeing your hand to grip something else. It may be a new business, a different mission, or the hand of a grandchild. Either way, the next chapter is yours to write.

About the author

Kevin Miller

Kevin Miller is a law enforcement commander with over 26 years of experience. He is the founder of Trigon Training Group and a professional speaker and instructor specializing in leadership, communication, wellness, and resilience in high-stakes environments. Kevin is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and has been published in the FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin and contributed to other published works, including Reader’s Digest. His work focuses on helping leaders reduce miscommunication while strengthening personal wellness, resilience, and performance through intentional, real-world strategies.

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