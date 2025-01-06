On-demand webinar: Modernizing law enforcement: Safer, faster, smarter

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

View this exclusive webinar tailored specifically for police chiefs who are ready to embrace innovative solutions for modern policing challenges.

In today’s fast-paced and ever-changing world, law enforcement agencies are facing increasing demands and complexities. This webinar explores the latest advancements in technologies and strategies that are fundamentally changing policing. You will gain valuable insights into how these innovations are enhancing operational efficiency, improving officer safety and enabling law enforcement to more effectively serve their communities. From cutting-edge tools to forward-thinking approaches, this session equips you with the knowledge and solutions needed to address the dynamic challenges of modern policing. Don’t miss the opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and learn how to implement these transformative solutions in your own department.

You will learn about:



Leveraging data and analytics for proactive policing.



Enhancements in communication technologies for rapid response.



The latest tools for officer safety and accountability.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Kerry Wicks, Scott Thie

Kerry Wicks is a seasoned professional with a diverse background in public service and technology. He is a US Air Force veteran who spent 16 years in law enforcement and has over 20 years of experience in government technology. Currently, Kerry is focused on developing public safety solutions at Zebra Technologies, where he works on the Public Sector Solutions team

Scott Thie is a results-driven executive sales leader with more than 25 years of experience providing technology solutions for state and local government, education and other industries. Scott creates sustainable and scalable sales models that deliver comprehensive solutions. He’s been successfully defining new markets and creating startup sales organization and uncovering areas of opportunity in existing teams and markets.

