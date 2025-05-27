On-demand webinar: Render safe and reduce risk with Spot

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Ensuring mission success starts with equipping your teams with tools built for safety and effectiveness in high-risk scenarios. Spot is purpose-built to tackle these challenges, reducing risks to personnel while delivering reliable performance.

View this webinar to discover why Spot is trusted by allied governments worldwide for critical operations such as ISR, EOD, CBRNE detection and perimeter security. We go into particular detail about our disrupter integration kit, created in partnership with ELP, for render safe scenarios. Learn how Spot’s advanced mobility, manipulation and cutting-edge sensing capabilities make it an indispensable solution for addressing the most complex and dangerous challenges, keeping personnel safe while enhancing mission outcomes.

In this webinar you’ll learn:



Why Spot’s advanced mobility and agility make it a reliable tool for hazardous situations.



for hazardous situations. How the water-based disrupter integration kit reduces risk in render safe scenarios.



in render safe scenarios. The types of CBRNE threats Spot can detect with specialized sensors.



with specialized sensors. How Spot’s payloads support data collection and enable two-way communication.



and enable two-way communication. Techniques for manipulating and investigating objects using the Spot Arm.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Matt Montecalvo, Shaun Ray

Matt “Cupcake” Montecalvo joined Boston Dynamics in April 2023 and instantly began influencing the way in which Spot’s product design and features bring first responder and warfighter needs in mind. Cupcake is a lifelong roboticist who began as an intern at iRobot as a Systems Engineer more than a decade ago and rose through the ranks, completing his career at Teledyne FLIR as the senior service manager in 2023. As the Boston Dynamics Government Product Manager, Cupcake’s contributions extend to training, break fix, solutions and partners.

Shaun Ray spent over two decades in the Navy, with a majority of his career in Special Operations. This experience provided him with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by warfighters. At Boston Dynamics, Shaun utilizes this knowledge to develop solutions for Government Departments of Defense (DOD) worldwide, as well as international public safety customers. Shaun’s career also includes a role at FLIR Systems, where he supported Navy and SOCOM operators.