Webinar: What a modern towing program actually looks like

Date: Wednesday, September 16

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Towing programs run on decades-old habits: Phone calls, paper logs and manual handoffs between patrol, dispatch and records. Most agencies can’t just hire more resources to address this problem, costing hundreds of patrol and staff hours annually and putting lives at risk.

What would a perfectly run towing program look like? What challenges would modern practices and efficient, integrated systems solve? Autura’s Mike Minnix, Julia Yan, and Lenny Issacs walk through what a modernized towing program looks like in practice, covering intake, dispatching and impound.

You will see where officer and dispatcher time actually goes on tow-related tasks today, and where modern towing management technology can eliminate that effort, expediting tows, freeing up patrol availability and reducing administrative burden.

By joining this webinar, you will learn:



How to identify specific points in a towing workflow where manual processes are consuming officer and telecommunicator time.



where manual processes are consuming officer and telecommunicator time. Ways an integrated system of record for towing changes day-to-day operations for different roles across the agency.



for towing changes day-to-day operations for different roles across the agency. How Fort Worth cut dispatch and tow response times in half and saved thousands of hours per year through towing program modernization.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Traffic unit supervisor



Traffic enforcement officer



Fleet manager



Communications director



911 communications supervisor



Public safety telecommunicator (Dispatcher)



Records manager

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Mike Minnix, Julia Yan, Lenny Issacs

Mike Minnix, VP of Sales, Goverment at Autura, holds more than a decade of experience in enterprise sales and public sector solutions, achieving significant relationship driven growth specifically in the software and technology space. Since joining Autura in January 2025, he has led strategic sales initiatives that support municipalities, law enforcement agencies and towing operations nationwide. Mike’s background includes roles such as Director of Sales, Enterprise Sales Representative and Regional Sales Manager. Throughout his career, he has sought opportunities to help government and institutional clients modernize procurement and infrastructure management tools.

Julia Yan brings over a decade of product management experience, dedicating much of her professional career to leading and scaling enterprise platform products and teams across diverse industries in the B2G/B/C tech space.

Lenny Isaacs is Senior Vice President of Enablement at Autura. He led professional services and implementation through 2024 and now leads organizational enablement. With over three years in public safety he’s learned that no two tow management programs look alike since there’s no federal blueprint, and he’s worked with dozens of agencies to apply best practices that speed up response, cut manual work and help residents find their vehicles faster, driving speed, safety and efficiency for the communities they serve.

