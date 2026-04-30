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Photo of the week: ‘Wait … that’s the commissioner’

As state police nationwide surge enforcement on speeders and distracted drivers, California’s top cop is on a CHP motor at a traffic stop with his officers

April 30, 2026 10:53 AM • 
Police Photographers
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In this photo of the week, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Sean Duryee, a former motor officer who still maintains his motor certification, joins a traffic stop during a statewide enforcement surge — backing up an officer on the roadside. For those who know the culture, it’s a simple truth: once a motor cop, always a motor cop.

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Commissioner Sean Duryee’s nameplate on his CHP motorcycle.

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The moment an officer realizes CHP 1 is backing him up — a candid reaction that underscores the impact of visible leadership in the field.

Share your photos with us at editor@police1.com for a chance to be featured in a future Photo of the Week!

Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs Traffic Enforcement, Highway Patrol
Police Photographers
Police Photographers
Every week, we select a Photo of the Week from a Police1 member to feature in our Member Newsletter, Police1’s Instagram page and Police1’s YouTube channel. Photos range from cruisers to copters to K-9s, and everything in between.

The next time you come across something inspiring on duty, take out the camera and submit it to Police1! Remember to include your name, department information and some background on the picture!