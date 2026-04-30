Photo of the week: ‘Wait … that’s the commissioner’

In this photo of the week, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Sean Duryee, a former motor officer who still maintains his motor certification, joins a traffic stop during a statewide enforcement surge — backing up an officer on the roadside. For those who know the culture, it’s a simple truth: once a motor cop, always a motor cop.

Commissioner Sean Duryee’s nameplate on his CHP motorcycle.

The moment an officer realizes CHP 1 is backing him up — a candid reaction that underscores the impact of visible leadership in the field.

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