Photo of the week: ‘Wait … that’s the commissioner’
As state police nationwide surge enforcement on speeders and distracted drivers, California’s top cop is on a CHP motor at a traffic stop with his officers
In this photo of the week, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Sean Duryee, a former motor officer who still maintains his motor certification, joins a traffic stop during a statewide enforcement surge — backing up an officer on the roadside. For those who know the culture, it’s a simple truth: once a motor cop, always a motor cop.
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