2008 National Mental Health Conference Announce Conference Timeline, Entertainment Activities

May 19, 2008

Indianapolis, Indiana-(May 19, 2008) – The National Mental Health Conference titled, “Unlock the Mystery: Managing Mental Health from Corrections to Community,” today announced the dates and times of the conference keynote speakers. Robert McGrath, M.A. will address conference attendees during the June 23 Opening Ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Following Mr. McGrath’s keynote speech will be Paula Jarnecke, who will give the luncheon address at 11:45 a.m. During the July 24 luncheon, conference attendees will have the opportunity to hear Dr. William Elliott speak at 11:30 a.m., followed shortly thereafter by Warden Art Beeler at 12:30 p.m. Prior to the closing ceremonies on July 25, Dr. Joel Dvoskin will address the crowd at 9:45 a.m.

The National Mental Health Conference is almost full. Approximately 200 seats remain and the conference is approaching quickly. Currently, attendees representing clinical and treatment services, state and local corrections, law enforcement, as well as staff from other jurisdictions and geographic locations will be in attendance. Also attending the conference will be staff representing the Transition from Prison to Community Initiative (TPCI). Interested parties are encouraged to register soon as time runs out.

In addition to the numerous workshops and keynote speakers, the National Mental Health Conference boasts of activities throughout the conference. Entertainment activities begin on Sunday, June 22 with a Silent Auction and Welcome Reception. Also included in the conference schedule are meals to include a banquet on Monday evening and “Pitch for Mental Health,” with the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday evening where Indiana Department of Correction Commissioner J. David Donahue will throw the first pitch (see attached announcement).

Attached to this email, readers may find a tentative conference agenda as well as the workshop timeline. These documents may also be found on the web at: www.idoc.in.gov. Then click, 2008 National Mental Health Conference.

Presented by the Indiana Department of Correction, the national conference will spotlight solutions for managing the growing number of mentally ill, substance abuse, and sex offender populations within the adult male, adult female and juvenile populations in jails and prisons.

In addition to these captivating keynote presenters and workshops, “Unlock the Mystery,” will offer continuing education units, roundtable discussions, exhibits and many networking opportunities and events.

“Unlock the Mystery,” will bring together criminal justice and corrections professionals, mental health practitioners, subject matter experts, community/grassroots partners, academic professionals, students, advocacy organizations, and media for a common goal of addressing this nationwide issue.

For information on “Unlock the Mystery,” log on to: www.idoc.in.gov or http://www.in.gov/indcorrection/unlockingthemystery/index.htm.

WHAT: National Mental Health Conference

WHERE: Adam’s Mark Hotel

2544 Executive Drive

Indianapolis, IN 46241

WHEN: June 23 – 25, 2008

Media Contacts:

Evan S. Hawkins

National Mental Health Conference

302 W. Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

ehawkins@idoc.in.gov

(317) 232-5967

Linda Commons

National Mental Health Conference

P.O. Box 900

Pendleton, IN 46264

lcommons@idoc.in.gov

(765) 778-3778