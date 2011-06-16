PoliceOne Wins Two Bronze Telly Awards for Online Video Content

SAN FRANCISCO — Police1.com, a leading online resource for the law enforcement community, announced it has won two Telly Awards for its original Police1 videos. A prestigious judging panel of over 500 accomplished industry professionals judged this year’s 32nd annual Telly Awards. This is PoliceOne’s first Telly Award win.

Police1 brought home a bronze Telly for each of the following videos:

“Will to Win: Jared Reston”

Category: Internet/Online Programs, Segments, or Promotional Pieces – Editing

Hosted by Dave Smith, Edited by Angelica Sartorato, Produced by Lori Fomby and Angelica Sartorato, Directed by Lori Fomby, Videographer: Tim Calnan

Category: Internet/Online Video – News/News Feature

Hosted by Dave Smith and Betsy Brantner-Smith, Edited by Farran Tabrizi, Produced by Farran Tabrizi, Directed by Lori Fomby

The Telly Awards honor the very best local, regional, and cable television commercials and programs, as well as the finest video and film productions, and work created for the Web. With nearly 11,000 entries from all 50 states and numerous countries, this year’s Telly Awards was one of the most successful and competitive in the long history of the Telly Awards.

“This is a tremendous honor and I am very proud of our team. We have made great strides this year in terms of our production values and our ability to create compelling content,” said Lori Fomby, Executive Producer for Praetorian Group. “Of course, we think the real heroes are those whose stories we tell. It is an honor to be able to share them with the rest of the law enforcement community.”

Since 1978, the Telly Awards’ mission has been to strengthen the visual arts community by inspiring, promoting, and supporting creativity. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators, and corporate video departments in the world. For the complete list of winners, visit www.tellyawards.com.

