Who’s checking on dispatch? The hidden emotional toll of emergency communications

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Emergency Communications Week, which looks at how dispatch is changing — from smarter tools and automated routine tasks to new approaches that reduce unnecessary 911 demand. Thanks to our Emergency Communications Week sponsor, Autura.

By Danielle Pernell-Scanlon and Tanya Meisenholder, Ph.D.

When most people think about first responders, they picture police officers, firefighters or paramedics arriving at the scene of an emergency. Rarely do they think about the voice on the other end of the phone — the emergency dispatcher who answers the call for help and begins managing the crisis before anyone else arrives.

Emergency dispatchers and other civilian professionals within law enforcement agencies are often the very first point of contact during someone’s worst moment. They assess situations within seconds, coordinate response and provide lifesaving instructions before help arrives. In many cases, their guidance is what keeps someone alive.

Yet, despite their critical role, dispatchers are frequently overlooked when it comes to recognition, wellness resources and inclusion in peer support programs.

That gap matters.

If we are serious about supporting the public safety workforce, we cannot limit those efforts to sworn personnel. Wellness, early intervention, and peer support must include dispatchers and the broader professional staff who are involved in every critical incident.

The weight of the work

Dispatchers may not arrive on scene, but they are present from the very beginning. They listen as events unfold in real time —violence, medical emergencies, chaos and loss — while managing multiple calls and coordinating responders in the field.

The work requires composure, empathy and rapid decision-making. It also comes with a cost.

Research shows that among 911 telecommunicators, approximately 15% report symptoms of depression, more than 12% report suicidal thoughts and over 16% experience high levels of secondary traumatic stress. Unlike field responders, dispatchers often move immediately from one critical call to the next with little or no time to process what they have just experienced.

They carry the emotional weight of these moments, while continuing to be the steady voice others depend on.

| RELATED: Dispatcher trauma: The unique stress of the job (and how to overcome it)

A story that stays with you

Danielle Pernell-Scanlon has been an emergency dispatcher for more than 23 years, a lead dispatcher for the past several years and a peer support team member for over a decade. Her experience reflects what many in the field have seen — and what often goes unrecognized.

One experience in particular has stayed with her.

While working a shift, she was asked to respond in a peer support capacity to another department that had just lost an officer. A funeral was being held, and agencies from across the region had gathered in support. During an already emotional day, devastating news came in: another officer from the same department had also died unexpectedly.

When she arrived, the show of solidarity was clear. Officers, personnel from multiple agencies and tables of food filled the space.

The law enforcement community had come together in a powerful way.

But one question stood out to her: Where was dispatch — and had anyone checked on them?

“It’s upstairs,” someone told her. “And no, no one has gone up there.”

So she grabbed a few boxes of pizza and asked someone to show her the way.

| RELATED: How to support dispatchers: From reclassification to advocacy and beyond

When she walked into the dispatch center, the reception was cautious. The dispatchers were unsure why she was there. In many departments, it simply doesn’t happen — someone coming in after a traumatic incident just to check on them.

At first, they were hesitant. But she stayed.

They talked about what had happened and how the day had affected them. Slowly, the tension eased. The conversations opened up.

What stood out most was not just what they said, but how much it meant that someone had come.

For once, someone had recognized that they were experiencing the loss too.

Dispatchers are there from the beginning. They hear the panic, coordinate the response and remain connected to the incident from start to finish. Yet their experience is often invisible.

Before leaving, she spoke with someone from the department’s leadership and was direct: dispatch was not doing well, and they needed to be included in the department’s debriefs.

Later, she learned that peer support did return to speak with them — and that dispatchers were included in the debrief.

But the question never left her: If she hadn’t gone upstairs that day, would anyone have thought to check on them?

Behind every emergency call is a dispatcher handling high-pressure decisions that can impact lives in seconds. In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, we take a closer look at the staffing crisis, stress and evolving demands facing 911 centers across the country — and why supporting dispatchers matters more than ever.

Inclusion is not optional

Experiences like this highlight a broader issue in public safety: dispatchers and civilian staff are often exposed to similar trauma as sworn personnel, yet they are not always included in the same systems of care.

Peer support programs have become a cornerstone of wellness in law enforcement. They provide confidential, peer-based support from individuals who understand the unique pressures of the job. These programs save careers — and in some cases, lives.

But they are only effective when they include everyone who carries the weight of the work.

Dispatchers, records staff, crime analysts, technicians and other professional staff are deeply connected to critical incidents. They review evidence, listen to calls, support investigations and experience trauma in ways that are less visible but no less real.

A public safety agency is not a collection of separate roles. It is a system.

And systems only function well when every part is supported.

| RELATED: How a Calif. PD’s meditation room is offering dispatchers a space to decompress

Building a culture of support

Some agencies are already moving in the right direction.

Pernell-Scanlon works in a department where peer support includes both sworn and civilian personnel. That inclusion sends a clear message: every role matters.

The department also invests in training — not just for operational duties but also for understanding trauma and stress, and for supporting one another. These are not specialized skills reserved for a few. They are essential competencies for a healthy workforce.

This kind of culture does not happen by accident. It is built through intentional decisions, such as:



Including dispatch and civilian staff in peer support programs

Ensuring they are part of critical incident debriefings

Providing access to the same wellness resources as sworn personnel

Recognizing their role in both policy and practice

| RELATED: 9-1-1 emergency: Battling stress in the communications center

A shared mission

At the end of the day, every role within public safety shares the same mission: to protect and serve the community.

Dispatchers, officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and civilian staff all work together toward that goal. They also share another equally important one — to make sure everyone goes home safely at the end of their shift.

Recognizing dispatchers as first responders is not about titles.

It is about ensuring that everyone who carries the weight of this work has access to the support, respect and resources they deserve.

Their voices may come through a headset rather than from the scene, but their impact is just as real.

References

1. Jenkins, J. L., Roemer, E. C., Hsu, E. B., Everly, G. S., Han, G., Zhang, A., Sharma, R., Asenso, E., Bidmead, D., Vaidya, N., Bass, E. B., & Saldanha, I. J. (2025). Mental health and occupational stress in the emergency medical services and 911 workforces (AHRQ Publication No. 25-EHC003). Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

About the authors

Danielle Pernell-Scanlon has served in law enforcement communications as an emergency dispatcher for over 23 yrs. Six years ago, she stepped into the role of Lead Dispatcher, a position she helped develop to better support dispatch operations and personnel. She also serves as president of the dispatch union, where she has successfully advocated for equitable contracts alongside fellow police officers. Danielle is a dedicated member of her department’s Peer Support Team, serving for more than a decade, and helps facilitate Good Morning Naugatuck, a community program that provides daily wellness check-ins for elderly residents.

Tanya Meisenholder, Ph.D., is the Director of Police Research at NYU School of Law’s Policing Project and leads the 30×30 Initiative, a national effort focused on strengthening recruitment, retention, and leadership in policing. Before joining NYU, she served in senior leadership roles with the New York City Police Department. Her work bridges applied research and practice, helping agencies strengthen organizational health and culture.