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How modern is your dispatch center? A 10-point workflow check

From call handling to real-time visibility, this checklist helps agencies assess whether their dispatch workflows are keeping pace with today’s emergency communications demands

May 13, 2026 10:53 AM • 
Police1 Staff
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Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Emergency Communications Week, which looks at how dispatch is changing — from smarter tools and automated routine tasks to new approaches that reduce unnecessary 911 demand. Thanks to our Emergency Communications Week sponsor, Autura.

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Dispatch centers are under increasing pressure to do more with less — managing rising call volumes, supporting field response and maintaining real-time situational awareness across increasingly complex incidents.

Modern dispatch is no longer just about answering calls and assigning units. Today’s emergency communications centers are expected to function as coordination hubs, helping gather information, prioritize response, support officers in the field and reduce delays caused by disconnected systems or manual processes.

This 10-point workflow check is designed as a practical self-assessment for agencies evaluating how well their current dispatch operations align with today’s demands. The checklist helps identify where outdated workflows may be slowing teams down — and where targeted improvements could make the biggest impact.

The tip sheet walks agencies through key questions, including:

  • Are non-emergency calls being routed away from 911 when appropriate?
  • Do callers have access to alternative reporting options?
  • Can dispatchers access real-time information during active incidents?
  • Are officers receiving critical updates before or while en route?
  • Are high-priority calls clearly identified and escalated in real time?
  • Are key systems connected to reduce duplicate work and information gaps?
  • Is dispatch functioning as a coordination hub — not just a call-taking center?

A simple scoring section helps agencies quickly assess whether their operations reflect a modern dispatch environment or whether there are gaps that may be impacting response, safety and performance.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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