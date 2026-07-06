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Vehicles Week survey: If you could redesign your patrol vehicle, what would you change first?

From workspace design and cargo organization to safety and comfort, Police1 is asking officers what works well in today’s patrol vehicles — and what they’d redesign if given the chance

July 06, 2026 12:24 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Vehicles Week, which explores how patrol vehicles have become one of the most important tools officers use every shift. Throughout the series, we’ll examine vehicle interiors, fleet trends, officer feedback and practical resources to better understand how today’s patrol vehicles are evolving to support policing. Thanks to our Vehicles Week sponsor, Setina.

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As part of Vehicles Week, Police1 is gathering anonymous feedback from officers about the patrol vehicles they rely on every shift. From interior layout and equipment storage to technology integration and officer comfort, what works well — and what would you change if you could redesign your patrol vehicle?

This anonymous survey takes just a few minutes to complete. Results will be shared with the Police1 community during Vehicles Week as part of our ongoing coverage examining how agencies are outfitting patrol vehicles to better support officer safety, efficiency and performance.

Take the survey below and share it with your colleagues so we can hear from as many officers as possible.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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