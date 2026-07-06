Vehicles Week survey: If you could redesign your patrol vehicle, what would you change first?

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Vehicles Week, which explores how patrol vehicles have become one of the most important tools officers use every shift. Throughout the series, we’ll examine vehicle interiors, fleet trends, officer feedback and practical resources to better understand how today’s patrol vehicles are evolving to support policing. Thanks to our Vehicles Week sponsor, Setina.

As part of Vehicles Week, Police1 is gathering anonymous feedback from officers about the patrol vehicles they rely on every shift. From interior layout and equipment storage to technology integration and officer comfort, what works well — and what would you change if you could redesign your patrol vehicle?

This anonymous survey takes just a few minutes to complete. Results will be shared with the Police1 community during Vehicles Week as part of our ongoing coverage examining how agencies are outfitting patrol vehicles to better support officer safety, efficiency and performance.

Take the survey below and share it with your colleagues so we can hear from as many officers as possible.