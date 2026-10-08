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Former Ind. officer featured on ‘Live PD’ accused of sending threatening messages to current officers

Former Lawrence Police officer Stuart Bishop is being held on a requested charge of felony intimidation for allegedly sending “targeted,” threatening messages to current officers

October 08, 2026 01:28 PM • 
Joanna Putman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A former police officer has been arrested for sending threatening text messages to current officers, WTHR reported.

Former Lawrence Police officer Stuart Bishop is being held on a requested charge of felony intimidation. Bishop is accused of sending “targeted,” threatening messages to Lawrence police officers.

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An internal memo obtained by WTHR warned officers that Bishop was “armed and dangerous” and instructed officers to use extreme caution if they came into contact with him.

Bishop was arrested without incident. A search warrant uncovered Lawrence Police equipment at his home, but no department weapons.

Lawrence Police told WTHR that Bishop resigned from the department after being arrested for alleged DUI in June.

Court documents from the DUI case obtained by WTHR indicate that before a June 20 traffic stop conducted by Greenfield Police, Bishop was observed by an officer driving erratically. The officer stated that Bishop smelled like alcohol and was having trouble keeping his balance.

The court filings allege that Bishop consented to a field sobriety test, which showed signs of impairment, and a preliminary breath test, which registered alcohol on his breath. The documents state that after officers secured a blood draw from Bishop through a warrant, he became verbally abusive. He allegedly became angry that the officer didn’t “call an Uber” or allow Bishop to park his car instead of arresting him.

“It’s important to share that we believe Mr. Bishop is struggling with mental health issues,” Greenfield Police Department Deputy Chief Chuck McMichael said in a statement to IndyStar.

Bishop was a member of the LPD K-9 unit, web records show. He has a social media presence, including an X account with nearly 100,000 followers, and had made multiple appearances on “Live PD.”

Bishop shared in an April post on X that he had been struggling with PTSD and depression and encouraging others to reach out for help: “I’ve been quiet on here for a while and I just wanted to let you guys know why. The last two years has been the lowest point in my life ... there are plenty more people like me who suffer silently and you won’t know unless you persistently check on them.”

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Arrests and Sentencing
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com