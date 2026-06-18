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Video: Fla. police arrest suspect who stole truck from station with firearms, K-9 inside

The suspect arrived at the Jacksonville Beach Police Department’s rear lot, entering through an open gate and getting into a department pickup truck

June 18, 2026 12:00 PM • 
Joanna Putman

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested after stealing a police vehicle from the department’s lot with equipment, firearms and a K-9 still inside, News4Jax reported.

Surveillance video showed the suspect arriving at the Jacksonville Beach Police Department’s rear lot, entering through an open gate and getting into a department pickup truck.

He then moved the truck into the department’s front lot for several minutes before driving away.

Officers located the truck in minutes and conducted a traffic stop at gunpoint. The man was taken into custody without further incident, dash camera video shows.

K-9 Furyk was recovered without injury, News4Jax reported.

The man has been charged with burglary of a conveyance while armed, theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and trespassing on posted law enforcement property.

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Arrests and Sentencing K-9
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com