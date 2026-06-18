Video: Fla. police arrest suspect who stole truck from station with firearms, K-9 inside

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man was arrested after stealing a police vehicle from the department’s lot with equipment, firearms and a K-9 still inside, News4Jax reported.

Surveillance video showed the suspect arriving at the Jacksonville Beach Police Department’s rear lot, entering through an open gate and getting into a department pickup truck.

He then moved the truck into the department’s front lot for several minutes before driving away.

Officers located the truck in minutes and conducted a traffic stop at gunpoint. The man was taken into custody without further incident, dash camera video shows.

K-9 Furyk was recovered without injury, News4Jax reported.

The man has been charged with burglary of a conveyance while armed, theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and trespassing on posted law enforcement property.