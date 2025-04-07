CLIPr launches its AI-driven video intelligence platform for law enforcement in AWS Marketplace

PRESS RELEASE

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — CLIPr, a company that specializes in the automatic generation of police reports obtained from body-worn camera audio, announced today that its AI-driven video intelligence platform (VIP) is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

CLIPr VIP is compliant with the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) and compatible with all types of Unified Digital Evidence platforms and Body-Worn Camera manufacturer platforms. It automates report-generation for law enforcement officers based on footage recorded by their body camera while on duty, making the tedious time-consuming written-report process redundant. This not only enhances their productivity by up to 50%, it also significantly transforms public safety operations by getting more officers back on patrol quicker and increasing their street presence.

AWS law enforcement customers will now have access to CLIPr VIP directly within AWS Marketplace. This gives them the ability to simplify the purchase and management of CLIPr’s VIP platform within their AWS Marketplace account.

“Making CLIPr VIP available in AWS Marketplace significantly expands our delivery channel. We made our platform available as a Software-as-a-Service because it allows us to easily provide our solution to any police department that uses body cameras, anywhere in the world, using a proven and stable environment,” says CLIPr CEO and co-founder Humphrey Chen. “All law enforcement users receive full backup and support from our dedicated CLIPr team.”

An officer compiling an incident report places their body camera in a docking station which automatically uploads their video. CLIPr VIP then generates a full transcription of the footage on a 2:1 ratio. However long a body camera recording is, it takes CLIPr half the amount of time to generate a report. The system emails the officer the first draft of their report. The officer is then able to review and search the report for relevant information. If required, the officer can also edit and finalize the narrative part of their incident report. Officers can also submit their reports to their superiors for review or forward it to their district attorney for prosecutorial purposes.

For more information on CLIPr and its AI-driven video intelligence platform, please visit https://www.clipr.ai/

