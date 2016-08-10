2016 IACP ’40 Under 40' winners announced

August 10, 2016 ALEXANDRIA, VA. — The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) is proud to announce the winners of the first 40 Under 40 Award. The 40 Under 40 Award was developed to recognize 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world that demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession. The 40 dedicated law enforcement professionals selected for IACP’s inaugural 40 Under 40 award are current and up-and-coming leaders. They are heads of security, digital strategists, chiefs, assistant chiefs, special investigators, managers, commissioners, superintendents, and captains from all over the world. These awardees represent all levels of law enforcement agencies, including state, local, university, military, and federal. Each winner was chosen for his or her demonstration of strong values and commitment to the law enforcement field and to the communities they serve. They lead by example by providing training for others, serving as a role models, providing mentorship, developing effective methodologies for their agencies, and taking advantage of every opportunity to build up those around them. They go beyond their position and role in the law enforcement field to improve their communities in an effort to make it a better place for the public and future generations. “These 40 law enforcement professionals encompass an outstanding group of law enforcement professionals,” said IACP President Terrence M. Cunningham, Chief of the Wellesley, Massachusetts, Police Department. “Each one of these individuals was chosen for their commitment to their agencies, their communities and strengthening the law enforcement profession. It is truly an honor to recognize these men and women for their service and the many accomplishments they have achieved so early in their professional careers.” The IACP is proud to recognize the following law enforcement professionals through the 40 Under 40 Award program.  Major Dr. Saif Salem Alnuaimi, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates  Lieutenant Joe Babkiewicz, Bluffton Police Department, South Carolina, US  Yael Bar-tur, Digital Strategist, New York City Police Department, New York, US  Officer Robin Bleich, Niagara Regional Police, Ontario, Canada  Commander Daniel Butler, Mesa Police Department, Arizona, US  First Sergeant Richard Carroll, Maryland State Police, Maryland, US  Constable David (Junyan) Chen, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Ontario, Canada  Chief Kevin Cornett, Springdale Police Department, South Carolina, US  Jennifer Corum, Director, Real Time Crime Center, Louisville Metro Police Department, Kentucky, US  Staff Sergeant Paul Dadwal, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, British Columbia, Canada  Sergeant Brandi DelVecchio, Coconut Creek Police Department, Florida, US  Chief Aaron Easton, City of Marysville Police Department, California, US  Superintendent Andrew Evans, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota, US  Commissioner Toon Fonteyne, Local Police, Veurne, Belgium  Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Green, United States Marshals Service, Virginia, US  Corporal Tiffanie Haag, Arlington County Police Department, Virginia, US  Assistant Chief Don Hedrick, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota, US  Sergeant Doneena Henry, Queensland Police Service, Queensland, Australia  Sergeant Michael Henry, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska, US  Trooper Deborah Huff, Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada, US  Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, Columbia Police Department, South Carolina, US  Captain David Nugent, United States Air Force, Maryland, US  Chief Steven O’Dell, Forensic Science and Evidence Management Division, Baltimore Police Department, Maryland, US  Chief Brandon Perkins, Tyrone Police Department, Georgia, US  Sergeant Justin Pletcher, Columbia Heights Police Department, Minnesota, US  Deputy Chief Michael Rein, Rutgers University Police Department, New Jersey, US  Detective Sergeant Kris Rice, Victoria Police Department, British Columbia, Canada  Rebecca Rodriguez, Operations Support Manager, Round Rock Police Department, Texas, US  Sergeant Matthew Sanders, Austin Police Department, Texas, US  Chief Brandon Sellers, Commerce Police Department, Georgia, US  Corporal Amber Smith, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, Ontario, Canada  Captain Francis Sousa, Fort Lauderdale Police, Florida, US  Deputy Chief LaTesha Watson, Arlington Police Department, Texas, US  Captain Wayne Wegener, Lino Lakes Public Safety, Minnesota, US  Assistant Chief Jesse Wellen, Watford City Police Department, North Dakota, US  Sergeant Eric Wilkes, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia, US  Staff Officer Willem Willemsens, Antwerp Local Police Department, Antwerpen, Belgium  Officer Anthony Williams, Northwest Missouri State University Police Department, Missouri, US  Sergeant Nichelle Woodrow, Wichita Police Department, Kansas, US  Special Investigator Florence Yu, Esq., Office of the Inspector General, Los Angeles Police Commission, California, US The 2016 IACP 40 Under 40 Award winners will be highlighted in the September issue of Police Chief magazine and will be honored at the 2016 IACP Annual Conference and Exposition in San Diego, California. For more information visit www.theiacp.org/40under40. About the International Association of Chiefs of Police The International Association of Chiefs of Police is the world’s largest association of law enforcement executives. With over 27,000 members in more than 130 countries, the IACP serves as the professional voice of law enforcement. The IACP addresses cutting edge issues confronting law enforcement through advocacy, education, outreach and programs. IACP is a professional organization that supports the law enforcement leaders of today and develops the leaders of tomorrow. www.theiacp.org