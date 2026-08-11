‘All kidding aside’: Mo. police find baby goats in trunk of stolen vehicle

By Alexa Newsom

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Kansas City police officers pulled over a stolen vehicle in a traffic stop, they heard something unusual: the sound of goats.

The officers first asked if the suspect’s phone was ringing, assuming they heard a goat-sounding ringtone. But the sound was not a recording — “No, those are real goats; they’re in my trunk,” the driver told officers. The suspect, who owned the goats, was detained.

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KC Pet Project took in the baby goats, who they described as “incredibly friendly.” The shelter said the two have not yet been weaned off feeding from bottles and that when they arrived, the goats were very thin and had intestinal parasites.

The goats, Denver and Aspen, are currently with a “goat-savvy foster family” the Kansas City Police Department said, in a 10-day “stray hold” — period of time for pets to be reclaimed by their owners before they’re put up for adoption.

After those 10 days, the foster family will adopt the goats.

Kriste Vaccaro Everett , one of the new caretakers, has been posting the goats’ progress on her Facebook page and said Sunday they’re doing better.

“These two are inseparable! They love to snuggle and I think they are happy to be able to soak up some vitamin D as they bask in the sun at the farm! I think they even have their new air conditioned house figured out!” she posted Sunday.

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