NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: 2 N.J. SWAT officers shot while executing search warrant, suspect killed

The suspect, who was paralyzed from a prior shootout with police, opened fire as the Atlantic City PD SWAT team breached the door, striking one officer in the leg and one on his helmet

October 15, 2026 12:26 PM • 
Joanna Putman

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General released body camera video showing the officer-involved shooting standoff that left a SWAT officer wounded and the suspect dead, WPVI reported.

The June 2 incident began when an Atlantic City Police Department SWAT team arrived to execute a search warrant.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Where is your agency losing time?

Body camera video shows officers piling out of a vehicle and approaching a doorway to make a tactical entry. An officer can be seen blocking a window with a ballistic shield as another team member approaches with a breaching tool.

Video shows the officers announcing their presence as the officer breaches the door. As soon as the door is pried open, gunshots can be heard.

A man inside the home fired shots as the door was opened, hitting one officer on his ballistic helmet and striking another officer in the leg.

The wounded officer was transported to a hospital. He survived the severe injury, WPVI reported.

The suspect was killed in the shooting. His paralysis was reportedly caused by another shootout with police officers 13 years prior, according to WPVI.

Trending
621829979_1341917927971352_9206787715496746954_n.jpg
Law Enforcement Policies
N.C. police to receive $3.1M in bonuses divided between officers, sergeants, command staff
Eligible Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police officers will receive $1,750 as a part of the state-funded program, with the remainder of the money going toward the city’s payroll taxes
October 13, 2026 04:33 PM
Chicago Cold Case
Investigations
Chicago police: DNA ties former detective to 1960 unsolved killing of 8-year-old girl
Gloria Kowalewicz was found fatally shot in 1960; Chicago police say new technology allowed them to match a fingerprint and DNA from the crime scene to Thomas F. McInerney Jr., then a detective working on violent crimes
October 13, 2026 04:54 PM
487809558_1105981001568688_4860274034428120825_n.jpg
Police1 Grants
Calif. PD receives nearly $100K grant for traffic enforcement
“Through ... education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer,” Merced PD Sgt. Jacob Fister said
October 13, 2026 05:18 PM
Screenshot 2026-10-14 095414.png
Memorials
‘Immense sacrifice': NYPD adds 42 names to officer Memorial Wall
Forty-one of the officers memorialized died from World Trade Center-related illnesses; Det. Didarul Islam, who was fatally shot while working a security detail, was also honored
October 14, 2026 09:57 AM
Company News
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (31).png
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
SS8 Networks Announces Key Executive Hire
Eva Saravia Joins SS8 as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Global Operations and Strategic Growth
October 14, 2026 03:01 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings SWAT
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com