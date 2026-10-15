BWC: 2 N.J. SWAT officers shot while executing search warrant, suspect killed

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General released body camera video showing the officer-involved shooting standoff that left a SWAT officer wounded and the suspect dead, WPVI reported.

The June 2 incident began when an Atlantic City Police Department SWAT team arrived to execute a search warrant.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Where is your agency losing time?

Body camera video shows officers piling out of a vehicle and approaching a doorway to make a tactical entry. An officer can be seen blocking a window with a ballistic shield as another team member approaches with a breaching tool.

Video shows the officers announcing their presence as the officer breaches the door. As soon as the door is pried open, gunshots can be heard.

A man inside the home fired shots as the door was opened, hitting one officer on his ballistic helmet and striking another officer in the leg.

The wounded officer was transported to a hospital. He survived the severe injury, WPVI reported.

The suspect was killed in the shooting. His paralysis was reportedly caused by another shootout with police officers 13 years prior, according to WPVI.