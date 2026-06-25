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BWC: Armed man waits for Ariz. officers to enter home after swatting call, points gun before OIS

The man made a non-emergency call reporting that his father had shot his sister; when Pima County deputies arrived, he was waiting with a gun

June 25, 2026 10:59 AM

By Griffin Salkowski
The Arizona Daily Star, Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — New video and details have been released in the shooting of a man who pointed a gun at Pima County Sheriff’s deputies after making a false 911 call.

Axeel Melendez, 23, was shot by deputies after they entered a home south of Tucson while responding to a reported shooting, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, the multi-agency group that investigates local police shootings, said in a video report.

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The incident began at about 5:40 a.m. April 10 , when deputies responded to an emergency call from Melendez claiming his father had just shot his sister at their home in 1000 block of East Fenley Drive near Interstate 19, the release said.

Deputies tried to enter the house through the front door and back door but were unsuccessful, the release said.

A deputy then used a shovel to break a bedroom window at the back of the house. As deputies entered through the window, Melendez was waiting by the bedroom’s door and pointed a gun at the deputies, the release said.

Two deputies opened fire, striking Melendez. Melendez was taken to a local hospital, the release said.

The deputies who shot Melendez were identified as Santiago Casillas-Velazquez, a 3-year veteran, and Andres Vasquez , a 2-year veteran.

The incident remains under investigation.

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© 2026 The Arizona Daily Star (Tucson, Ariz.). Visit www.tucson.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

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