BWC: Suspect in stolen vehicle repeatedly rams cruisers, nearly hitting Ohio officers

KETTERING, Ohio — The Kettering Police Department released dash camera footage showing the moment a man used a stolen car to ram cruisers.

The Aug. 19 incident unfolded when officers were notified of a theft suspect, identified as Angelo Locurto, driving a stolen SUV. The vehicle was located at a gas station pump.

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Locurto had fled from Riverside Police officers the previous day, so officers positioned cruisers around the vehicle to prevent it from leaving, according to the release.

Video shows Locurto accelerating and reversing, repeatedly ramming cruisers in front and behind the vehicle, and spinning tires as he attempted to push cruisers out of his way. Several officers and bystanders standing near the scene were nearly struck, according to the release.

Body camera footage shows officers approaching the vehicle and using a breaker tool to shatter the driver’s side window. An officer can be seen deploying a TASER into the SUV as Locurto attempts to shrink away from the window.

Officers were then able to pull the suspect from the vehicle and take him into custody. The vehicle was found to have a stolen handgun and suspected narcotics.

Locurto was charged by a grand jury with grand theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of obstructing official business, one third and one fourth degree felony charge of failure to comply, three counts of assault on a police officer, having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

However, Locurto was allowed by the court on Oct. 6 to plead guilty to the grand theft and failure to comply charges, one count of assault on a police officer and one fourth and one fifth degree felony charge of receiving stolen property. He was then sentenced to five years of probation, two rehabilitation programs, a DUI Victim Impact Program, and restitution totaling $8,589.62 — $6,089.62 to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and $2,500 to the Kettering Police Department, according to the release.

Locurto also had a criminal history including failure to comply and possessing criminal tools as well as guns, drugs and vehicle theft charges.

“Mr. Locurto is a violent felon who, on August 18th and 19th, put the lives of citizens and police officers in jeopardy ... I am very disappointed that, after the threat Mr. Locurto presented the public and the numerous charges initially brought against him, and the charges to which he was ultimately permitted to plead, he received probation,” Chief Christopher N. Protsman stated. “There must come a point when individuals are appropriately held accountable for their actions, and this did not happen in this situation. I commend all officers for their actions on both these days and am very thankful no one was seriously injured.”