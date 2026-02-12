REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs

Mich. PD chief fends off ax-wielding attacker with snow shovel

Kingston PD Chief Albert Pearsall was responding to a home when the suspect began to swing an ax; a standoff ensued after Pearsall picked up a shovel to defend himself

February 12, 2026 10:53 AM

By Jackie Smith
mlive.com

KINGSTON, Mich. — A Michigan police chief reportedly defended himself and other officials against an attack from an axe-wielding suspect earlier this month with a snow shovel.

Now, the subject faces multiple felonies and 16 counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

Kingston Police Chief Albert Pearsall was responding to a local residence on Wednesday, Feb. 4, WJRT-TV reported, over complaints of a subject driving away a motor vehicle and an illegal burn when the suspect began to swing an axe at the entrance of the home.

Although accompanied by other police officers, the village chief picked up a nearby snow shovel to fend of the attack. The Tuscola County Advertiser reported the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., attributing the attack to 34-year-old Dale A. Ford.

Authorities quickly retreated after the attack, according to WJRT, while Ford remained inside the residence. A standoff later ended peacefully and with no injuries.

According to the local district court, Ford was arraigned on a host of charges Feb. 6. Those also include individual counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent; assault with a dangerous weapon or felonious assault; and assault with intent to murder, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

Bond for Ford was set at $250,000. He remained in custody at the Tuscola County Jail.

Ford was scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing Feb. 18 and a preliminary examination Feb. 25.

Trending
NYPD
Drones
NYPD expects federal permission for officers to take down unauthorized drones around major events
The White House is expected to give the NYPD the authority to take out unauthorized drones as the city prepares to host several FIFA World Cup events
February 10, 2026 03:49 PM
Seattle Police-Capitol Insurrection
Legal
Seattle reaches $29M settlement with family of woman struck and killed by officer en route to emergency call
Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle officer who was driving up to 74 mph as he responded to a drug overdose call; he had his emergency lights on and had been using his siren at intersections
February 12, 2026 09:12 AM
Screenshot 2026-02-10 111220.png
Wellness
Ariz. PD welcomes 10th baby into the office under working parents program
The Chandler Police Department’s Baby at Work program allows new parents who work inside the station to bring children ages six weeks to six months into the office with them
February 10, 2026 12:04 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
LAPD HQ
Drones
After 3,000 flights, LAPD moves to scale DFR program citywide
The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to approve putting a $2.1 million donation toward the purchase of 24 drones, docking stations and other equipment
February 11, 2026 04:39 PM

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit mlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
paladin.png
Drones
Paladin unveils Knighthawk 2.0: Advancing public safety infrastructure and emergency response worldwide
Built on Drone as a First Responder (DFR) technology, Knighthawk 2.0 is designed to modernize public safety infrastructure around the globe by strengthening emergency response, protecting first responders, and safeguarding communities when it matters most
February 05, 2026 12:30 PM

Body Camera Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs