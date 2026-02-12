Mich. PD chief fends off ax-wielding attacker with snow shovel

By Jackie Smith

KINGSTON, Mich. — A Michigan police chief reportedly defended himself and other officials against an attack from an axe-wielding suspect earlier this month with a snow shovel.

Now, the subject faces multiple felonies and 16 counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Kingston Police Chief Albert Pearsall was responding to a local residence on Wednesday, Feb. 4, WJRT-TV reported, over complaints of a subject driving away a motor vehicle and an illegal burn when the suspect began to swing an axe at the entrance of the home.

Although accompanied by other police officers, the village chief picked up a nearby snow shovel to fend of the attack. The Tuscola County Advertiser reported the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m., attributing the attack to 34-year-old Dale A. Ford.

Authorities quickly retreated after the attack, according to WJRT, while Ford remained inside the residence. A standoff later ended peacefully and with no injuries.

According to the local district court, Ford was arraigned on a host of charges Feb. 6. Those also include individual counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent; assault with a dangerous weapon or felonious assault; and assault with intent to murder, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

Bond for Ford was set at $250,000. He remained in custody at the Tuscola County Jail.

Ford was scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing Feb. 18 and a preliminary examination Feb. 25.

