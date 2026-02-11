After 3,000 flights, LAPD moves to scale DFR program citywide

By Nathaniel Percy

Los Angeles Daily News

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 10, approved using a $2.1 million donation to purchase 24 drones and equipment to bolster LAPD’s plans to use them as first responders at times following a successful pilot program.

The board’s 5-0 vote sent the proposal along to the mayor and the City Council for consideration.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

The funds, combined with $1.8 million, would go toward a three-year contract with Skydio for the purchase of the drones and docking stations as well as installation at eight stations and four public or private facilities.

The department plans to put two drone docking stations each at its Northeast, Hollywood, Olympic, Wilshire, West Los Angeles, Topanga and Devonshire stations, a LAPD report says.

Three docking stations would be at LAPD’s headquarters.

One dock would be at Palisades Village, and two each would be at The Grove, Vineyards Porter Ranch and the area of Avenue of the Stars.

The locations were picked to maximize coverage across as much of the airspace over Los Angeles as possible that isn’t restricted by the Federal Aviation Administration such as over Los Angeles International Airport.

Cmdr. Bryan Lium told the panel the Skydio drones can easily switch between radio frequencies and different cell towers to maintain connectivity. They would have a two-to-three-mile operating radius.

The LAPD started testing drones as first responders in June, expanding the department’s use of the devices. Previously, they were limited to such situations as barricaded suspects or explosives.

LAPD says its program deploys drones with high-definition cameras and thermal imaging, which “gives officers real-time awareness to assess threats, locate suspects, identify hazards, and at times resolve calls without direct contact.”

It is unclear when drones would be dispatched without an officer, if ever.

Other police and fire agencies have deployed drones as first responders as well.

During the six-month pilot program, the drones took about 3,000 flights — with 10% of those allowing ground units to be called off, according to data presented Tuesday, though the types of calls were not disclosed. Commissioner Regina Gerges Shields noted such an approach could free up officers for more important calls and possibly save money.

“By improving response times and proving better situational awareness, (the Drone as First Responder program) enhances officer safety, enables more informed decision-making, supports de-escalation efforts, and advances the department’s use of modern technology,” the report says.

Data from the devices would be stored in a cloud platform that Lium said LAPD would have complete control over after some commissioners expressed concern that the company could go in and erase data. The devices would do a data dump once they are returned to their docks, he said.

For the first time on July 4th , drones will be used to catch illegal fireworks violators in some cities

Commissioner Jeff E. Skobin was optimistic about the drone approach and wanted feedback after the fleet takes to the skies.

“I hope that we maybe schedule at a future meeting an update with future analytics of what callouts did they go to and the outcomes of those to really give the community updates on how this is working and what we’re learning and how we’re continuously looking for ways to improve in using this,” Skobin said.

The timetable for council consideration and a possible drone rollout were unclear.

The Los Angeles Police Foundation, which would make the $2.1 million donation, is a nonprofit that creates partnerships to provide resources and programs to help the LAPD. The organization raises funds through donations, both from the private sector and from philanthropic organizations.

©2026 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit dailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.