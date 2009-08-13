Seats Available for NCTC Lead and Seed Adult Course Sept. 17-18

Course: Lead And Seed Adult Course

Dates: 17-18 Sept 2009

Location: Ft. Indiantown Gap, Bldg. 8-64 Annville, PA 17003

Course Description: This 2-day, interactive training is designed for adult facilitators working with youth groups, or, coalitions. The course is structured to enhance leadership capacities, knowledge of drug and alcohol facts, best environmental practices for schools and communities, the 5-step planning process, (SAMHSA “SPF” Strategic Planning Framework), risk and protective factors, consumption and consequence data, capacity building techniques, process and outcome evaluation and the creation of logic models and action plans This course helps adults to create strong youth advocates and mobilizers in the local community. This training helps adults put drug prevention terminology into a framework that teens and tweens can understand. Adult leaders, (teachers, coalition leaders, civic organizational leaders, school resource officers, etc.) taking this course, also receive on a CD, the Youth Lead and Seed Program Power Point and Handouts and more than 100 projects and activities to mobilize and motivate communities

Prerequisites: None

If you are interested in attending please log on to www.counterdrug.org and register.

If you have any questions about this course please contact registration at (717) 861-2070. Thank you.