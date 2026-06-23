When the child becomes the abuser

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Many officers have encountered child-to-parent violence. Few have received formal training on how to recognize it.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with retired Oak Park Sergeant Rasul Freelain about the years of escalating abuse that preceded the infamous Bali suitcase murder. Drawing on his experience investigating the case and the research behind his forthcoming book, “When Lambs Become Wolves: The Chilling Case of Sheila von Wiese-Mack,” Freelain explains why child-to-parent violence often goes unnoticed, how systems can miss critical warning signs and what law enforcement can do when a parent becomes the victim.

Freelain served as a detective, patrol officer and supervisor connected to the Mack family case. He shares the warning signs he observed, the challenges officers faced when trying to intervene and how the case inspired his ongoing work training law enforcement agencies to recognize child-to-parent violence and abuse.

Tune in to discover



Why child-to-parent violence is often misunderstood by police, courts and mental health professionals

The warning signs that convinced investigators a tragedy was imminent

How repeated contacts with a family can still fail to prevent violence

What officers should know about victim dynamics when a parent is being abused by a child

Why Freelain believes child-to-parent violence deserves dedicated law enforcement training

About our guest

Sgt. Rasul T. Freelain served for 20 years with the Oak Park Police Department in Illinois, where his roles included sergeant, detective, school resource officer, gang enforcement officer and patrol officer. He is a certified crisis intervention team coordinator and instructor who trains law enforcement professionals on crisis intervention, de-escalation and child-to-parent violence and abuse. He is the author of “When Lambs Become Wolves: The Chilling Case of Sheila von Wiese-Mack.”

About our sponsor

American Military University supports law enforcement professionals with flexible online programs designed around the demands of the job. Whether you’re looking to grow your own career or support the development of your officers, the Everyday Heroes Grant provides eligible first responders and their families with a 20% tuition grant. Students may also be eligible to transfer up to 45 credits for academy training, prior education, and professional experience, helping them start ahead and finish sooner. Learn more at PublicSafetyAtAMU.com.

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