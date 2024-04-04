FBI-LEEDA partners with Waldorf University to offer higher education credit to law enforcement professionals

PRESS RELEASE

MALVERN, PA — The FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) announced its partnership with Waldorf University, a distinguished institution with strong programs that prepare tomorrow’s leaders in homeland security and law enforcement, to support the law enforcement community through higher education programs. Waldorf University will award college credit for successfully completing FBI-LEEDA’s flagship Trilogy courses. Students can earn credits towards their degree online at their convenience or onsite at Waldorf University’s Forest City, Iowa, campus.

Waldorf University will grant undergraduate credit to students who pass FBI-LEEDA’s Supervisor, Command and Executive Leadership Institute courses and submit the required supporting documentation. Additionally, active FBI-LEEDA students and members will receive discounted tuition at Waldorf University towards the pursuit of an online certificate or degree program at the undergraduate and graduate level, the ability to pass along an online tuition discount to the immediate family of active FBI-LEEDA members, exclusive access to an online Learning Partner scholarship that is awarded six times annually and eligibility for active members and their families to receive an annual scholarship to attend on-campus in Forest City, Iowa.

“Through our collaboration with Waldorf University, FBI-LEEDA is empowering law enforcement professionals to thrive in both their careers and personal endeavors,” says FBI-LEEDA Chief Operating Officer Michael Robinson. “Waldorf University, alongside our six other esteemed academic partners, acknowledges the significance of the FBI-LEEDA curriculum, and we are privileged that these institutions extend academic credits to students enrolled in our programs.”

At Waldorf University, FBI-LEEDA courses are now eligible for transfer credits into the Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration, Associate of Arts in Homeland Security, Bachelor of Arts in Homeland Security, Bachelor of Applied Science in Homeland Security, Associate of Arts in Global Leadership, Associate of Arts in Leadership Communication and Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership programs.

FBI-LEEDA is proud to partner with educational institutions to offer college credit upon completion of the Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute and Executive Leadership Institute courses. In addition to Waldorf University, law enforcement professionals can earn college credit at the University of San Diego, California University of Pennsylvania, Husson University, Purdue University Global, Saint Elizabeth University and Rosemont College. To learn more, visit FBILEEDA.org/CollegeCredit.