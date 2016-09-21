Chicago receives $1M for crisis intervention training

Progress Illinois

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Public Health Department received a $1 million federal grant Tuesday “to address trauma in Chicago’s neighborhoods and improve crisis intervention training for first responders,” according to an announcement.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Public Health Department Commissioner Julie Morita announced the grant.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma (ReCAST) grant program. According to the mayor’s office, the grant program “supports violence prevention and community youth engagement programs as well as access to mental health services, and is renewable for five years.”

