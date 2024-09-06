SecuLore unveils new CJIS compliance-focused cybersecurity monitoring and vulnerability scanning service

PRESS RELEASE

ODENTON, Md. — SecuLore, a recognized leader in public safety cybersecurity, proudly announces the launch of its new CJIS Compliance Monitoring and Vulnerability Scanning service. This innovative service is meticulously designed to assist law enforcement and public safety agencies in meeting the rigorous cybersecurity requirements outlined by the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Security Policy. The CJIS Security Policy mandates strict controls to protect sensitive criminal justice data, making it essential for agencies to implement robust cybersecurity measures.

Recent updates to the CJIS Security Policy emphasize the need for continuous network monitoring, rapid incident response, and regular vulnerability assessments to maintain compliance. SecuLore’s new service is equipped to address these critical needs, ensuring that agencies are not only compliant but also well-protected against emerging cyber threats. The service leverages Nessus, a leading vulnerability management tool, to conduct monthly scans and provide continuous real-time monitoring through SecuLore’s U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC).

SecuLore Solutions is committed to working hand-in-hand with IT professionals to maintain the highest standards of network security and compliance. “Our new service is tailored to meet the specific challenges of CJIS compliance, providing agencies with the tools they need to safeguard their critical data and keep essential systems online,” said Al Brisard, President and CEO of SecuLore. “By collaborating closely with IT professionals, we ensure that networks remain secure, compliant, and fully operational, even in the face of evolving cyber threats.”

SecuLore’s comprehensive service offering includes 24/7/365 monitoring, actionable threat intelligence, and expert support, all designed to provide peace of mind to public safety agencies and organizations that rely on the security and integrity of their networks.

This service is now available to public safety agencies and organizations nationwide, empowering them to achieve and maintain CJIS compliance while protecting their most critical assets.