MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont’s law enforcement records management and dispatch systems were taken offline after a potential security threat, according to an announcement from Vermont State Police.

The system, known as Valcour, “handles dispatch and records management for nearly all law enforcement and supports many fire and EMS operations throughout Vermont,” according to VSP. Valcour was taken offline on Nov. 17 after its parent company reported a possible security breach to the department of public safety.

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“The Department of Public Safety and the Agency of Digital Services continue to work with CrossWind Technologies Inc. to investigate and address the security incident affecting the use of Valcour. The Valcour system will remain unavailable until the completion of our investigation and any necessary remediation,” the statement reads.

The release also states that every law enforcement agency should have a backup system in operation, but that not all backup plans would be the same. It also affirmed that 911 systems and non-emergency phone lines would still be in use.