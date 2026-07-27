Webinar: Moving from audit prep to everyday readiness: A practical look at CJIS

Date: Wednesday, September 9

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Public safety agencies know CJIS compliance matters. But knowing it’s a priority and a building sustainable compliance program that works with daily operations are two different things.

New survey data from Imprivata shows that 79% of public safety professionals rate CJIS compliance as a top or high cybersecurity priority, yet only 32% report being fully compliant today. That gap is not simply about awareness. CJIS has become an identity security challenge, which is compounded by the operational realities of public safety environments: shared workstations, patrol and mobile access, legacy systems, limited staff, and authentication processes that must be secure without slowing officers, dispatchers, and other public safety personnel.

Join Nick Stohlman and Kylie Ruiz for a practical discussion on what the survey findings reveal, why identity and access management are now central to CJIS readiness, and how agencies can progress in their CJIS journey for the October 1, 2027 CJIS Security Policy 6.0 deadline and beyond.

By joining this webinar, you will:



Understand the current state of CJIS readiness by examining new survey findings and identifying the most common compliance gaps.



by examining new survey findings and identifying the most common compliance gaps. Learn the role of identity and access management in sustainable CJIS compliance across shared workstations, mobile environments, legacy systems and other operational challenges unique to public safety.



across shared workstations, mobile environments, legacy systems and other operational challenges unique to public safety. Identify practical strategies to prepare for the October 1, 2027 CJIS Security Policy 6.0 deadline while building a compliance program that strengthens security without disrupting day-to-day public safety operations

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



IT director



Communications director



Emergency communications (911) center manager



Cybersecurity manager



Network / Systems administrator



Records manager



Information security officer (ISO)

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Kylie Ruiz, Nick Stohlman

Kylie Ruiz leads go-to-market strategy and messaging for Imprivata’s identity and access management solutions. With deep expertise in product positioning, customer insights and market strategy, Kylie partners closely with product, sales and customer-facing teams to drive adoption and accelerate growth. She is known for translating complex technology into clear, compelling value for customers while shaping product direction through data-driven market intelligence.

Nick Stohlman leads Imprivata’s vision and execution for secure, compliant identity and access solutions across public safety and justice organizations. With deep expertise in CJIS policy, identity management and technology transformation, Nick drives strategic initiatives that help agencies strengthen security, streamline workflows and modernize digital operations. A collaborative leader and trusted industry partner, he works closely with law enforcement, corrections and government stakeholders to align Imprivata’s solutions with the evolving needs of the criminal justice community.