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Every agency is collecting more data than ever, from calls for service and response times to staffing, overtime, officer wellness and use of force. The harder question is whether that information is actually helping leaders decide where to put resources, how to talk with elected officials, and how to earn community trust. This episode looks at how police executives, regardless of department size, can turn information into something they can trust and act on.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley talks with Emily Pabst, founder of Remake the Rules, who helped lead the Analytics Bureau at the Denver Police Department and now helps agencies build practical decision-making tools. Pabst explains why she thinks of analytics as “decision support” rather than spreadsheets and crime maps, and why leaders don’t need to become data scientists but do need the skill to ask sharp follow-up questions.

They discuss how small agencies can get real value from their data without a full analytics team, why internal measures like workload, staffing and officer wellness matter as much as crime stats, and how CAD data can give chiefs and city leaders a shared picture of the problem. They also dig into communicating with the public, the promise and the limits of AI in video and audio review, and what a new chief or sheriff should focus on in the first 90 days.

Tune in to discover



Why Pabst calls analytics “decision support,” and how that mindset changes what agencies build and buy

Why the numbers on what’s happening inside your department can be as revealing as the numbers on the street

How the CAD data you already have can help you brief mayors, city managers and councils with one shared picture

What to demand from AI tools before you adopt them, and why human oversight stays essential

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by FirstNet Built with AT&T. Check to see if you qualify to use the dedicated wireless lane by visiting www.firstnet.com.

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