‘Shots Fired’ podcast: Could different tactics have prevented two ICE encounters from escalating?

Two encounters involving federal immigration agents are prompting questions about vehicle use, detainee safety and how officers respond when people interfere with enforcement operations.

During a recent episode of the “Shots Fired” podcast, co-hosts Mark Redlich and Kyle Shoberg reviewed video of an ICE officer striking a fleeing man with an SUV in Houston and a separate encounter showing an agent throwing a woman to the ground outside an immigration facility near Chicago.

The hosts questioned the decisions shown in both videos and discussed how planning, supervision and clear identification can help agencies maintain accountability during contentious operations.

Houston pursuit leads to indictment

A Harris County grand jury indicted ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales on Oct. 30 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors allege Morales intentionally struck Miguel Parra Hernandez, 48, with an unmarked SUV during an Oct. 10 pursuit through a Houston parking lot. Parra Hernandez suffered a broken leg. ICE has disputed that the collision was intentional.

Morales turned himself in Nov. 2, and a judge set bond at $30,000. His attorney has said Morales did not commit a crime.

After reviewing footage played during the episode, Shoberg and Redlich questioned the decision to pursue the fleeing man with a vehicle and whether the circumstances justified the potential use of deadly force.

“Mere flight doesn’t just give you the authority to use your firearm against them,” Shoberg said.

He applied the same reasoning to using a vehicle against someone running away, saying the potential consequences should guide the decision regardless of the weapon involved.

Redlich distinguished between positioning a vehicle to cut off an escape route and using it to strike someone. Both hosts said the video raised serious concerns about the officer’s actions.

Detainees in the back seat raise additional concerns

The hosts also focused on two people already in custody inside Morales’ vehicle.

According to reporting discussed during the episode, the two detainees were handcuffed in the back seat without seat belts when Morales pursued Parra Hernandez. Prosecutors have also raised concerns about the unbelted passengers.

Shoberg asked Redlich whether he had ever pursued someone while transporting two handcuffed people who were not wearing seat belts.

“Never ever,” Shoberg said. “That is against policy. The liability of that is ridiculous.”

The hosts said officers must consider their responsibility for people already in custody before becoming involved in another enforcement action. A collision or sudden maneuver can expose restrained passengers to injuries they have little ability to protect themselves against, they said.

They also questioned why the detainees remained in the vehicle during another apprehension attempt. Although the hosts discussed several possible explanations, they acknowledged they did not know how the operation had been coordinated.

Could the protest encounter have been handled differently?

The discussion then turned to video the hosts described as showing an agent throwing a woman to the pavement while she stood in front of a vehicle outside an immigration facility near Chicago.

Shoberg acknowledged that blocking a vehicle can create an enforcement issue. But he questioned whether the force shown was necessary and why the agent returned to the vehicle rather than taking further enforcement action.

His point, he explained, was that officers should address unlawful conduct through an appropriate enforcement response rather than allow frustration to dictate their actions.

Redlich said repeated demonstrations can wear on personnel, but that frustration did not excuse the conduct shown in the video.

The hosts also questioned what supervisors were doing to prepare agents for encounters at a location where protests were a recurring issue. They said leadership should anticipate blocked exits and establish a coordinated response before individual agents are left to handle the situation themselves.

Identification and accountability

Both incidents led to a broader discussion about identifying agents whose faces are covered.

Redlich said he supported agents taking steps to protect their identities, provided they displayed a visible identifier that could be traced to them if questions arose about their conduct.

“I don’t care if you cover your face,” Redlich said. “You just need to be able to be identified.”

Shoberg agreed that a number could allow an agency to identify an employee without requiring the public display of a name.

They also emphasized that the incidents discussed should not define every ICE employee. Redlich noted that professional agents carry out their duties lawfully and treat people respectfully.

For both hosts, supporting law enforcement also means examining decisions that put people at risk and holding personnel accountable when their actions warrant it.

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