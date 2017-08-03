Ohio attorney general awards $2.7M for drug use prevention

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s attorney general says he is awarding $2.7 million in grants to help with drug abuse awareness and prevention programs in public schools.

Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the funds will go to numerous law enforcement agencies for drug use prevention education programs in the schools.

A total of 130 sheriffs’ offices and police departments will receive a portion of the money. The funds must be used to establish or maintain drug abuse prevention education and awareness programs for students during the upcoming school year.

Grant recipients also are required to include over-the-counter and prescription drug abuse prevention education in their programs.

The Drug Use Prevention Grant money will go toward creating or maintaining programs such as D.A.R.E., Too Good for Drugs and Stay on Track.