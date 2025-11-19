Va. sheriff’s office trains deputies to be EMTs

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. — Five Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were pinned as law enforcement EMTs at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting.

Launched in 2021, the program equips deputies with lifesaving medical training so they can act quickly in emergencies, WVVA reported.

Newly pinned EMT Deputy David Turner, the school resource officer at Abbs Valley Elementary, noted that law enforcement often arrives first to injury scenes, where every second counts.

Each patrol vehicle is equipped with essential medical gear to provide emergency care until an ambulance arrives.

Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office received a $15,000 grant from Norfolk Southern and now has more than 20 certified EMTs serving within the department.

