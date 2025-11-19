REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Va. sheriff’s office trains deputies to be EMTs

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office now has over 20 deputies trained as EMTs

November 19, 2025 04:02 PM • 
Bill Carey
Tazewell Police Department

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. — Five Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were pinned as law enforcement EMTs at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting.

Launched in 2021, the program equips deputies with lifesaving medical training so they can act quickly in emergencies, WVVA reported.

Newly pinned EMT Deputy David Turner, the school resource officer at Abbs Valley Elementary, noted that law enforcement often arrives first to injury scenes, where every second counts.

Each patrol vehicle is equipped with essential medical gear to provide emergency care until an ambulance arrives.

Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office received a $15,000 grant from Norfolk Southern and now has more than 20 certified EMTs serving within the department.

Bill Carey
Bill Carey is the associate editor for FireRescue1.com and EMS1.com. A former Maryland volunteer firefighter, sergeant, and lieutenant, Bill has written for several fire service publications and platforms. His work on firefighter behavioral health garnered a 2014 Neal Award nomination. His ongoing research and writings about line-of-duty death data is frequently cited in articles, presentations, and trainings. Have a news tip? He can be reached at news@lexipol.com.