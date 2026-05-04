From patrol cars to puns: Police departments take on ‘Star Wars’ Day

Patrol cars, pop culture and a well-timed pun — May the 4th gives police departments an easy win on social media.

This year, agencies across the country are leaning into Star Wars Day with themed photos, playful captions and a steady stream of references from a galaxy far, far away. Some kept it simple, others went all in — but the goal was the same: connect, entertain and show up in a way their communities don’t always expect.

| RELATED: What Star Wars gets right about police leadership under pressure

Here’s a selection of posts from across the policing universe:

🚨 May the 4th be with you!

Just a reminder from West Windsor PD:



* Speeding in a starfighter = still illegal

* Lightsabers require permits

* Jedi mind tricks don’t work on us

* Droids still need to follow leash laws.

* Use the Force responsibly. pic.twitter.com/Xml3a1RpJf — West Windsor Police (@westwindsorpd) May 4, 2026

The Jedi’s journey perilous it is.



Of safety first you must think.



Many obstacles you will encounter. Hmm.



Speed, lead it does to the Dark Side. Reckless a Jedi is not. To arrive whole, slow down you should.



Buckle the belt, you shall. A powerful ally, it is. Protect you… pic.twitter.com/DQcpEUNuhz — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) May 4, 2026

🚓✨ Vigilando la ciudad… incluso en una galaxia muy, muy lejana.



🚨Nuestros agentes siguen velando por tu seguridad, aquí y donde haga falta. Porque proteger y servir nunca pasa de moda.



💫 Que la fuerza te acompañe.#StarWarsDay#PMM pic.twitter.com/eELAJJR08G — Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) May 4, 2026