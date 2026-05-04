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From patrol cars to puns: Police departments take on ‘Star Wars’ Day

Agencies are marking May the 4th with memes, themed photos and plenty of Star Wars-inspired humor

May 04, 2026 11:03 AM • 
Police1 Staff
Fox Crossing PD Facebook Star Wars post

Image/Fox Crossing Police Department/Facebook

Patrol cars, pop culture and a well-timed pun — May the 4th gives police departments an easy win on social media.

This year, agencies across the country are leaning into Star Wars Day with themed photos, playful captions and a steady stream of references from a galaxy far, far away. Some kept it simple, others went all in — but the goal was the same: connect, entertain and show up in a way their communities don’t always expect.

| RELATED: What Star Wars gets right about police leadership under pressure

Here’s a selection of posts from across the policing universe:

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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