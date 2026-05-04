From patrol cars to puns: Police departments take on ‘Star Wars’ Day
Agencies are marking May the 4th with memes, themed photos and plenty of Star Wars-inspired humor
Patrol cars, pop culture and a well-timed pun — May the 4th gives police departments an easy win on social media.
This year, agencies across the country are leaning into Star Wars Day with themed photos, playful captions and a steady stream of references from a galaxy far, far away. Some kept it simple, others went all in — but the goal was the same: connect, entertain and show up in a way their communities don’t always expect.
| RELATED: What Star Wars gets right about police leadership under pressure
Here’s a selection of posts from across the policing universe:
🚨 May the 4th be with you!— West Windsor Police (@westwindsorpd) May 4, 2026
Just a reminder from West Windsor PD:
* Speeding in a starfighter = still illegal
* Lightsabers require permits
* Jedi mind tricks don’t work on us
* Droids still need to follow leash laws.
* Use the Force responsibly. pic.twitter.com/Xml3a1RpJf
The Jedi’s journey perilous it is.— Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) May 4, 2026
Of safety first you must think.
Many obstacles you will encounter. Hmm.
Speed, lead it does to the Dark Side. Reckless a Jedi is not. To arrive whole, slow down you should.
Buckle the belt, you shall. A powerful ally, it is. Protect you… pic.twitter.com/DQcpEUNuhz
🚓✨ Vigilando la ciudad… incluso en una galaxia muy, muy lejana.— Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) May 4, 2026
🚨Nuestros agentes siguen velando por tu seguridad, aquí y donde haga falta. Porque proteger y servir nunca pasa de moda.
💫 Que la fuerza te acompañe.#StarWarsDay#PMM pic.twitter.com/eELAJJR08G
In an office not so far away….— Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) May 4, 2026
One of our detectives fully embraces the day, suiting up as Darth Vader.
Meanwhile, CK9 Mando lived up to his name with a special mission of his own.
Have a great day – And May the 4th Be with You!! pic.twitter.com/2SPIz2SFNj