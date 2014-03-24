Witness to History: DarkMarket & the FBI Agent who Became Master Splyntr

How an online agent exposed an exclusive cyber club for crooks

In 2008, Agent J. Keith Mularski of the FBI’s Cyber Initiative & Resource Fusion Unit creatively masked his true identity and ran the site DarkMarket under the handle Master Splyntr, remaining undetected for two years. DarkMarket, a one-stop shop for selling stolen personal credit and identity information online, became a hub for underground criminal enterprise, with over 2,500 registered members at its peak. Agent Mularski’s ingenious efforts were responsible for preventing millions in financial loss and resulted in 60 worldwide arrests.

At the National Law Enforcement Museum’s next Witness to History event, sponsored by Target and held in collaboration with the Spy Museum, hear directly from Mularski about how he learned to log on and think like a crook to catch criminals. Joining Mularski is WIRED Magazine Investigations Editor Kevin Poulsen, an investigative reporter on the cyber crime beat, author of Kingpin: How One Hacker Took Over the Billion Dollar Cyber Crime Underground, and a former hacker himself.

Tuesday, April 8, 2014

Reception at 6:00 pm | Program: 6:45-8:30 pm

International Spy Museum

800 F Street, NW

Washington, DC 20004

Metro Green/Yellow/Red Line to Gallery Place/Chinatown Station

Business Casual Dress

Light Hors d’ Oeuvres, Beer, and Wine

RSVP by April 1, 2014

Free Admission

Registration is required; space is limited.

Panelists

J. Keith Mularski, Supervisory Special Agent, FBI

Kevin Poulsen, Investigations Editor, WIRED Magazine

Moderator

Shawn Henry, President, CrowdStrike Services