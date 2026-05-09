NYPD Mounted Unit officer promoted after nabbing paroled killer in pursuit

By Rocco Parascandola

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — The NYPD Mounted Unit cop who recently nabbed a paroled killer was promoted on Friday — and the first thing he did was feed a red apple to Kelly, the NYPD horse who helped him chase down the suspect on the Upper West Side.

Officer Kyle McLaughlin said it took only about two months back in 2020 for him to click with his equine partner, a former racehorse saved from the slaughterhouse.

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“And ever since, it’s been awesome,” McLaughlin said outside One Police Plaza after his promotion Friday. “He’s got my back. I got his.”

Their working chemistry was on full display on April 15 as the duo neared W. 72nd St. and Columbus Ave. and a woman screamed out that her bag had just been stolen.

McLaughlin turned on his body-worn camera and gave chase, with Kelly closing fast as the suspect, Felicia Field, darted between cars

“Stop!” McLaughlin could be heard yelling on his camera video. “Stop running!”

The chase ended when a passerby stopped the suspect and McLaughlin handcuffed her.

“It’s pretty cool to see a different perspective from the body camera,” McLaughlin said, his wife and four small children by his side. “And I’m glad everyone was OK.”

The stolen bag was recovered. Field, 44, already on lifetime parole for killing a livery cab driver during a botched robbery when she was a teen, was arrested for grand larceny and false personation.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch promoted the 13-year veteran to detective specialist, meaning he is getting a bump in pay but will remain in the Mounted Unit.

Kelly is named after Officer John Kelly, who was killed in Staten Island in 2000 when he crashed while chasing a stolen motorcycle operator.

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