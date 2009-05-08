FBI’s Top Ten News Stories for the Week Ending May 8, 2009

For Immediate Release

May 1, 2009

Washington D.C.

FBI National Press Office

1. Phoenix: Mesa Man Pleads Guilty to Lying to the FBI During Investigation into Organization that Supported Hamas

An Arizona man pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI in an investigation involving national security and related to international terrorism financing. Full Story

2. Detroit: Eight Charged in “Point Shaving” Scheme at the University of Toledo

Two Detroit area businessmen and six former University of Toledo athletes were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy to commit sports bribery. Additionally, six of the defendants were also charged with unlawful use of interstate facilities. Full Story

3. Las Vegas: Former Bank of China Managers and Their Wives Sentenced for Stealing More Than $485 Million, Laundering Money through Las Vegas Casinos

Two former managers of the Bank of China and their wives were sentenced by a federal jury on charges of racketeering, money laundering, international transportation of stolen property as well as passport and visa fraud. Much of the stolen proceeds were laundered through casino betting. Full Story

4. San Francisco: Swedish National Charged with Hacking and Theft of Trade Secrets Related to Alleged Computer Intrusions at NASA and Cisco

Philip Gabriel Pettersson, aka “Stakkato,” 21, a Swedish national, was indicted on computer intrusion and trade secret theft charges. The five-count indictment includes one intrusion count and two trade secret misappropriation counts involving Cisco Systems Inc., a provider of computer network equipment and producer of Internet routers. Full Story

5. New York: President of Alavi Foundation Indicted for Obstruction of Justice

Farshid Jahedi, the president of the Alavi Foundation, wass indicted for allegedly destroying documents subpoenaed by a grand jury investigating the Foundation’s relationship with Bank Melli Iran and the ownership of a Manhattan office building. Full Story

6. Milwaukee: Five People Charged in $14 Million Mortgage Fraud

A federal grand jury returned a twenty four count indictment charging five people with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a mortgage fraud scheme. Full Story

7. Washington Field Office: Civilian Contractor, U.S. Army Major and His Wife Indicted for Alleged Bribe Scheme Involving Contracts at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait

A 23-count indictment was unsealed alleging that a civilian contractor paid more than $2.8 million in bribes to a U.S. Army contracting official stationed at Camp Arifjan, an Army base in Kuwait, and the official’s wife, and that the three individuals committed honest services fraud and money laundering offenses in connection with the same conduct. Full Story

8. Sacramento: New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty in Connection with Ongoing Tomato Industry Probe: Former Director of Purchasing for B&G Foods Inc. Admits to Accepting Bribes

A Randolph, New Jersey man pled guilty to two counts of honest services mail fraud in connection with an ongoing federal investigation into various illicit activities in the tomato processing industry. Full Story

9. Detroit: Detroit Businessmen Indicted Along with Former Professional Thoroughbred Jockey

Three Michigan men were indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit sports bribery, and were also charged with unlawful use of interstate facilities. Full Story

10. New York: New York Man Pleads Guilty to Investment Fraud

Norman Hsu pled guilty to ten counts of mail and wire fraud stemming from his role in an investment fraud scheme that defrauded investors across the United States. Full Story