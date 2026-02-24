‘Disgraceful': Videos show NYPD officers pelted with snowballs

By Colin Mixson and Thomas Tracy

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch has launched an investigation into a caught-on-camera clash where a rowdy crowd pelted a group of uniformed cops with snowballs in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park.

“The NYPD is aware of certain videos taken earlier today in Washington Square Park showing individuals attacking cops,” Tisch wrote on X late Monday. “I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal.”

“Our detectives are investigating this matter,” she added.

Cops were responding to 911 calls of a large disorderly crowd inside the park at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday when people began throwing snowballs at them.

A pre-planned snowball fight was taking place in the park as cops arrived.

Video uploaded to social media show the officers being battered by snowballs outside park restrooms as dozens of parkgoers crowd around filming and jeering at the cops.

❄️ ONLY IN NYC: 2 NYPD officers show up at the massive snowball fight in Washington Square Park, only to get absolutely destroyed by snowballs.



🎥: @BGOnTheScene



pic.twitter.com/3cS1agTmRU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 23, 2026

“F–king bitch,” one man can be heard screaming at the cops, while another yelled: “Get em out of here.”

One cop was repeatedly hit by snowballs, the video shows. At one point, someone runs up behind the officer and smashes a snowball into the back of the cop’s head.

Cops were recorded shoving two people out of the way as they walked through the gauntlet of snow hurlers.

The NYPD said that “multiple uniformed officers” were hit in the face with snowballs and were taken to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital, where they were treated for facial injuries.

“Our police officers are being treated for their injuries, but the case CANNOT end there,” the Police Benevolent Association, the NYPD’s largest union, posted on social media. “The individuals involved must be identified, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer.”

The union called the incident “unacceptable and outrageous,” adding, “This is the environment that NYC police officers are up against.”

The pelting occurred amid a pre-planned snowball fight inside the West Village park following a blizzard that dumped nearly 20″ of snow on the city.

The snowball fight began at 3 p.m. and was organized by Side Talk, an online video series.

Other videos show cops being followed out of the park to a marked NYPD van as gigantic snowballs rain down upon them.

“The Detectives’ Endowment Association is calling on Mayor Mamdani and District Attorney (Alvin) Bragg to ensure every individual responsible for this illegal behavior is prosecuted,” that union’s president, Scott Munro, said in a statement. “No free pass. No get out of jail free card.”

Statement from DEA President Scott Munro:



“What we saw in Washington Square Park today was not harmless fun — it was a deliberate, outrageous, and dangerous attack on uniformed police officers. The Detectives’ Endowment Association is calling on Mayor Mamdani and District… pic.twitter.com/AGYSH9YXUs — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) February 24, 2026

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made, an NYPD spokesman said.

The union demands were ridiculed on social media, with some calling the pelted officers “snowflakes” and encouraging the cops to “play along next time.”

“No one wants to fund thousands in investigations over two guys trying to break up a snowball fight,” one X user, who goes by the handle “Ghost Money” wrote. “You guys have the worst PR.”

“Even my dad, who spent 33 years as a police officer here in Ohio before retiring, said these officers brought this on themselves,” user @armystig wrote. “The kids were outside and having fun in the park on a snow day. There was no need for them to stick their noses into this. Let the kids have their fun.”

“There’s a beautiful metaphor here,” added Todd Bonzalez. “When a bunch of snowflakes (you all) stick together, you form a snowball.”

©2026 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.