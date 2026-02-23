N.C. trooper killed in single-vehicle crash on duty

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper has died following a vehicle crash on duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Master Trooper Stien Davis died after losing control of his cruiser and crashing, landing upside down on the roadside. The crash is still being investigated, according to the page.

Davis had served with the North Carolina Highway Patrol for more than 10 years. He was assigned to Troop B, District 7 in Robeson County.