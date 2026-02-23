REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Down

N.C. trooper killed in single-vehicle crash on duty

Master Trooper Stien Davis had served with the North Carolina Highway Patrol for more than 10 years; he was assigned to Troop B, District 7 in Robeson County

February 23, 2026 08:38 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Davis

Officer Down Memorial Page

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper has died following a vehicle crash on duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Master Trooper Stien Davis died after losing control of his cruiser and crashing, landing upside down on the roadside. The crash is still being investigated, according to the page.

Davis had served with the North Carolina Highway Patrol for more than 10 years. He was assigned to Troop B, District 7 in Robeson County.

Trending
US-NEWS-911-DISPATCHER-CELEBRATED-FOR-HELPING-1-EXT.jpg
911 and Dispatch
Pa. dispatcher celebrated for helping armed man with dementia safely surrender to police
A woman called 911 after her husband pointed a gun at her; on the other end was Kelly Prentice, communications manager for Northampton County, who put her de-escalation training into action
February 22, 2026 07:00 AM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (5).png
K-9
Colo. K-9 punched by DUI suspect returns to work after recovery
K-9 Nazar was deployed after the suspect resisted and a TASER deployment was ineffective; during the apprehension, the suspect punched the dog and compressed his neck
February 22, 2026 07:00 AM
Idaho Stolen Ambulance Immigration
Investigations
Suspect at large after crashing stolen ambulance covered in accelerant into building housing DHS office space
Meridian, Idaho Police officials stated that the suspect was interrupted before he was able to light the accelerant and set the building ablaze
February 23, 2026 09:48 AM
Company News
speakers.png
Continuing Education & Criminal Justice Programs
Transitioning to the rank of lieutenant: A roadmap for aspiring leaders
To help aspiring leaders navigate this career milestone, a panel of veteran law enforcement leaders will convene for a live webinar and panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 2 P.M. PDT
February 16, 2026 03:55 PM

Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Officer Down Police Heroes
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com