‘Our officer’s a hero': Off-duty Texas officer fatally shoots gunman in barbershop

AUSTIN, Texas — An off-duty Austin police officer fatally shot a gunman who opened fire inside a barbershop in the Pflugerville area, KXAN reported.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a business on Feb. 20. Officials said a man armed with a gun entered the barbershop and began shooting at customers and employees.

One employee was struck and fled to a nearby home for help. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A patron inside the shop, who was later identified as an off-duty officer with the Austin Police Department, shot and killed the gunman. Authorities have not yet identified the suspect, and a motive has not been determined.

“Our officer’s a hero … and probably saved multiple lives inside this barbershop,” Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis stated.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the report.