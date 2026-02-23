REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Officer-Involved Shootings

‘Our officer’s a hero': Off-duty Texas officer fatally shoots gunman in barbershop

A man armed with a gun entered a barbershop and began shooting at customers and employees; he was fatally shot by an off-duty Austin Police officer

February 23, 2026 04:11 PM • 
Joanna Putman

AUSTIN, Texas — An off-duty Austin police officer fatally shot a gunman who opened fire inside a barbershop in the Pflugerville area, KXAN reported.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a business on Feb. 20. Officials said a man armed with a gun entered the barbershop and began shooting at customers and employees.

| WEBINAR: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement

One employee was struck and fled to a nearby home for help. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A patron inside the shop, who was later identified as an off-duty officer with the Austin Police Department, shot and killed the gunman. Authorities have not yet identified the suspect, and a motive has not been determined.

“Our officer’s a hero … and probably saved multiple lives inside this barbershop,” Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis stated.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the report.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com