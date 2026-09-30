Ore. K-9 killed during OIS was struck by police gunfire

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police K-9 who died during a standoff with a homicide suspect was struck by police gunfire, KPTV reported.

K-9 Kylo was on his last shift before retirement when he was wounded, according to the report.

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Officers began to search for the suspect after responding to a welfare check to find a man fatally shot. Detectives used surveillance camera footage and license plate readers to locate the suspect, KPTV reported.

A U.S. Marshals task force responded to the hotel where the suspect was found, and an officer-involved shooting unfolded. The full details of that shooting have not yet been released to the public.

Chief Bob Day stated that investigators do not yet know which agency fired the shots that fatally wounded Kylo.

“We continue to honor the heroic efforts of Kylo, and the devastating loss his death represents to our Bureau members and our community,” Chief Bob Day said in a written release. “We appreciate the outpouring of support from throughout the city — and even the country — as we work through this heartbreaking loss.”