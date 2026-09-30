NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
K-9

Ore. K-9 killed during OIS was struck by police gunfire

K-9 Kylo was working his final shift before retirement when police gunfire struck him during a standoff with a homicide suspect

September 30, 2026 11:38 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (26).png

Portland Police Bureau/Facebook

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police K-9 who died during a standoff with a homicide suspect was struck by police gunfire, KPTV reported.

K-9 Kylo was on his last shift before retirement when he was wounded, according to the report.

| REGISTER NOW: Fixing public safety logistics: How agencies are improving readiness

Officers began to search for the suspect after responding to a welfare check to find a man fatally shot. Detectives used surveillance camera footage and license plate readers to locate the suspect, KPTV reported.

A U.S. Marshals task force responded to the hotel where the suspect was found, and an officer-involved shooting unfolded. The full details of that shooting have not yet been released to the public.

Chief Bob Day stated that investigators do not yet know which agency fired the shots that fatally wounded Kylo.

“We continue to honor the heroic efforts of Kylo, and the devastating loss his death represents to our Bureau members and our community,” Chief Bob Day said in a written release. “We appreciate the outpouring of support from throughout the city — and even the country — as we work through this heartbreaking loss.”

Trending
Screenshot 2026-09-29 113127.png
Pursuit
Video: Mich. officer run over by suspect fleeing traffic stop
A trailer attached to the suspect’s vehicle ran over the officer’s legs, then shed landscaping equipment that hit at least one cruiser during the pursuit, Eastpointe PD said
September 29, 2026 11:33 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-LAS-VEGAS-JUDGE-SENTENCES-MAN-3-LV.jpg
Arrests and Sentencing
Man sentenced to life with possibility for parole after 74 years in 2022 killing of Las Vegas officer
Tyson Hampton fatally shot Officer Truong Thai in October 2022 as her responded to a domestic violence report; when Thai approached Hampton’s car, the defendant grabbed an AK-47 and fired 18 rounds
September 29, 2026 12:19 PM
p1 (2).jpg
Officer Safety
Ex-Colo. deputy accused of shooting police cruisers, firing shots at sheriff’s office HQ
The ex-deputy had called the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and made threatening comments; he then shot at Broomfield PD cruisers before driving to the sheriff’s headquarters and firing a rifle at the entrance
September 29, 2026 12:22 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-09-29 115659.png
Off Duty
Fla. deputy wins first UFC fight against convicted felon
Miami-Dade Deputy Luis Hernandez was declared the winner by submission after placing Sedriques Dumas in a standing guillotine chokehold in the first minute of the first round
September 29, 2026 12:23 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
Screenshot 2026-09-28 113756.png
Drones
Introducing Terrain Follow: Less altitude management, more mission focus.
Terrain Follow allows any Paladin drone to automatically adjust its altitude as the ground below rises and falls
September 28, 2026 11:39 AM

K-9 Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com