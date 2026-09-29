Video: Mich. officer run over by suspect fleeing traffic stop

EASTPOINTE, Mich. — The Eastpointe Police Department released body camera video showing the moment a suspect ran over an officer while fleeing a traffic stop.

The Sept. 25 incident began when officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious man outside of a closed gardening business. As officers arrived at the scene, they saw a lawn truck and trailer, which had been identified in the initial report, leaving the area.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found that it was full of stolen merchandise from the business. The trailer was also missing a license plate, according to the release.

The officers spoke with the suspect before ultimately ordering him out of the vehicle and informing him that he was being placed under arrest.

Video shows the man then starting his vehicle and accelerating away from the stop. The vehicle struck the officer, and the trailer ran over his legs as he fell to the ground.

During the pursuit, the trailer was damaged. Lawn equipment fell from the trailer and onto the road, damaging at least one cruiser. The suspect also attempted to hit cruisers as he fled.

After officers brought the vehicle to a stop, the suspect fled on foot and was quickly taken into custody. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital before being booked into jail.

The suspect has been charged with police officer fleeing second degree, breaking and entering, police officer assaulting/obstructing causing injury and assault with a dangerous weapon.