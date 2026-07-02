Dallas PD relaxes dress code to allow more piercings, tattoos, hats

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department announced changes to officers’ dress code rules, including loosening restrictions on tattoos and piercings, FOX 4 reported.

The changes were announced in a June 30 “Chief’s Update” memo. Chief Daniel C. Comeaux issued the memo as a modification to the department’s Uniforms and Personal Appearance General Orders.

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The new rules allow officers to wear department baseball caps or hats from approved police associations, FOX 4 reported. Visible hand and finger tattoos are now permitted, provided they are approved by the PD’s Body Art Approval Board.

The rules also allow for one nose stud on either side. Allowed nose piercings include a single plain gold or silver metallic ball, a single plain gold or silver circular flat stud or a single clear, round-cut gemstone.

The rule changes take effect immediately and will be officially published by the agency’s planning unit, FOX 4 reported.

The appearance policy changes follow other recent updates to the department’s uniform standards. In August 2025, Dallas police began allowing officers to wear cowboy hats on duty.

Do visible tattoos or nose piercings affect how the public perceives an officer? Why or why not?