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Man convicted of stabbing Calif. K-9 after pursuit

A Solano County jury found Harvey Edward Harris Jr. guilty of personally inflicting serious injury on a police animal while armed with a knife and evading an officer with willful disregard

August 15, 2026 07:00 AM
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Solano County Sheriff’s Office

By Robin Miller
The Reporter, Vacaville, Calif.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A 59-year-old Fairfield man was found guilty last week of stabbing a Solano County Sheriff’s Office K-9 during a pursuit in April, according to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.

A Solano County Superior Court jury found Harvey Edward Harris Jr. guilty Aug. 3 of personally inflicting serious injury on a police animal while armed with a knife and evading an officer with willful disregard. The verdict was reached in Department 25 before Solano Superior Court Judge Janice Williams.

Harris was remanded without bail following the verdict. He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 27 for judgment and sentencing.

The case stems from an April 7 incident that began shortly after 6 a.m., when Deputy Michael Ferrando was driving westbound on Interstate 80 near Dixon Avenue and noticed a vehicle traveling about 25 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to authorities.

Ferrando made three public-address announcements directing the driver to increase his speed. When the Harris did not comply, Ferrando initiated a traffic stop, but authorities said Harris failed to pull over and instead led deputies on a roughly 35-minute pursuit along I-80 into Fairfield.

The pursuit ended near the Travis Boulevard exit, where the California Highway Patrol deployed a spike strip, according to previously reported information.

After Harris stopped, authorities said he refused multiple commands to exit the vehicle. Ferrando then deployed his K-9 partner, Ty, into the vehicle.

Within seconds, Deputy Daniel Schilling reported that Ty was being stabbed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Ferrando and Schilling worked together to pull the K-9 from the vehicle while Harris continued to hold the knife, authorities said.

Schilling used a baton to knock the knife from Harris’ grasp before the deputies took him into custody following a brief struggle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ty suffered a fracture and multiple stab wounds, including injuries to his neck and leg. The injured K-9 was taken to Solano-Napa Pet Emergency Clinic before being transferred to UC Davis Veterinary Hospital for emergency surgery.

Ty survived the attack and has since returned to duty, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Harris was arrested at the scene and was charged with felony assault on a police animal and resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor counts of evading an officer and possessing a switchblade knife.

Deputies Ferrando and Schilling investigated the case. Deputy District Attorney Lidia Arceo prosecuted the case, while Deputy Public Defender Rachel Schroeder represented Harris.

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