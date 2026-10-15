Book excerpt: ‘Trauma-Informed Leadership: The Future of Wellness in Law Enforcement’

Editor’s note: The following is excerpted from “Trauma-Informed Leadership: The Future of Wellness in Law Enforcement” by retired Chief Deputy Rosanne Richeal, who draws on four decades of experience in law enforcement and emergency medical services, along with her background in counseling psychology and trauma-informed care, to present a practical approach to leadership in high-stress environments. Order your copy here.

The window of tolerance: Staying grounded under pressure

The Window of Tolerance, introduced by Dr. Dan Siegel, provides one of the most practical and scientifically grounded frameworks for understanding how officers function under stress. It describes the optimal range of physiological arousal in which an individual can think clearly, regulate emotion, and act with intention. Within this range, the prefrontal cortex remains engaged, supporting judgment, empathy, impulse control, and situational awareness. When an individual moves outside this range, survival physiology begins to dominate cognitive and behavioral responses.

For law enforcement professionals, who routinely operate near the threshold of crisis, this framework is essential. Officers are required to transition rapidly between daily calls and high-risk encounters, demanding swift shifts in attention, tone, and emotional presence. Without strategies that support nervous system regulation, repeated activation of the stress response can gradually narrow the Window of Tolerance. Mindfulness, controlled breathing, somatic awareness, and cognitive reframing help expand this window over time, creating greater capacity for clarity, ethical decision-making, and resilience in challenging conditions.

Understanding the window of tolerance

The Window of Tolerance represents the zone in which the nervous system is balanced and responsive. Within this range, individuals remain alert without becoming overwhelmed and calm without disengaging. Officers operating within their window can accurately assess risk, communicate effectively, and employ de-escalation strategies with precision and restraint.

When stress exceeds the brain’s capacity to regulate, individuals move into states of dysregulation. These states generally take one of two forms: hyperarousal or hypoarousal, both of which impair performance and decision-making.

Hyperarousal: The fight or flight state

Hyperarousal occurs when the sympathetic nervous system becomes dominant. Officers in this state may experience agitation, irritability, tunnel vision, increased heart rate, impulsive behavior, and heightened emotional reactivity. Cognitive processing narrows as the brain prioritizes survival over reflection and reasoning.

In hyperarousal, neutral cues may be interpreted as threats, leading to responses that are more forceful than intended. These reactions are not failures of character or training. They are predictable physiological responses to perceived danger and stress overload. Understanding this distinction allows leaders to address behavior with accountability while also supporting regulation and recovery.

Hypoarousal: The freeze or shutdown state

Hypoarousal emerges when stress becomes overwhelming or prolonged. In this state, parasympathetic dominance leads to emotional numbness, cognitive fog, detachment, exhaustion, and difficulty engaging with others or tasks. Hypoarousal is often misunderstood as apathy or burnout, yet it represents a protective survival response developed through chronic exposure to trauma.

Officers operating in hypoarousal may appear disengaged or withdrawn, but their nervous system is attempting to conserve energy and avoid further overload. Without intervention, this state can contribute to long-term disengagement, diminished morale, and impaired functioning.

Why the window of tolerance matters in law enforcement

Law enforcement professionals routinely push the limits of human stress tolerance. Repeated exposure to violence, crisis, and organizational stress can progressively narrow the Window of Tolerance, making it increasingly difficult to remain regulated during everyday and high-risk encounters. This narrowing contributes to allostatic load, defined as the cumulative wear and tear on the body and brain resulting from repeated activation of the stress response without adequate recovery.

In policing, where officers may shift from calm to crisis within seconds, the nervous system often remains in prolonged states of vigilance. Over time, elevated cortisol levels, disrupted sleep patterns, chronic muscle tension, and cardiovascular strain can become baseline experiences rather than temporary responses.

As allostatic load increases, prefrontal cortex functioning becomes less efficient while the amygdala becomes more reactive and sensitive to perceived threat. This neurobiological shift further narrows the Window of Tolerance and increases vulnerability to miscommunication, impulsive reactions, excessive force, strained interpersonal relationships, irritability, tunnel vision, emotional withdrawal, and fatigue during high-stress encounters.

Mindfulness directly counteracts allostatic load by teaching the nervous system how to return to baseline following activation. Regular mindfulness practice has been shown to reduce cortisol levels, improve autonomic flexibility, and strengthen neural pathways associated with attention and emotional regulation. Even brief regulatory practices, such as mindful breathing or a Physiological Sigh, can activate parasympathetic responses that restore balance and support recovery between calls.

Trauma-informed leadership recognizes these stress responses as physiological rather than personal. By normalizing conversations about regulation, recovery, and emotional states, leaders reduce stigma and create environments where officers can seek support without fear.

Returning to the window

Officers can intentionally return to their Window of Tolerance by engaging both body-based and mind-based regulation strategies. These tools work by restoring balance within the nervous system and creating space between stimulus and response. Regulation does not require lengthy interventions. Even brief, intentional practices can interrupt escalating stress responses and support clarity, composure, and ethical decision-making in the moment.

