Driver involved in fatal shooting of NYPD detective pleads guilty to gun charge

By Colin Mixson

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — An ex-con involved in the fatal shooting of NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller pleaded guilty to possession of an illegal firearm in Queens Supreme Court on Wednesday, officials said.

Lindy Jones, 43, was behind the wheel of his car when a passenger, Guy Rivera, opened fire on Diller in March 2024. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a loaded 9-mm. pistol — its serial number scratched off — in the glove box of Jones’ car. Diller was shot with a different gun.

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After Jones pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Yavinksy indicated he would sentence him to five years in prison on July 14, according to Queens prosecutors.

“Lindy Jones drove around the streets of Queens with a loaded, defaced firearm that threatened the lives of everyone he encountered,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz . “We have seen firsthand the devastation illegal guns cause as we continue to mourn the killing of Detective Jonathan Diller at the hands of Jones’ codefendant.”

Jones was behind the wheel of a Kia Soul crossover SUV idling in Far Rockaway when Rivera opened fire on Diller, according to law enforcement.

Following his arrest, Jones told police he’d only given Rivera a ride after he spotted the man hitchhiking and said they’d only met the day of Diller’s shooting, Queens Assistant District Attorney Gabriel Reale said at Jones’ arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.

Jones was previously busted on a 2023 weapons charge, also in Far Rockaway , when he told arresting officers, “My name is Lindy Jones , and I shoot people,” law enforcement sources said.

Rivera was convicted of aggravated manslaughter, attempted murder and gun charges for Diller’s slaying following a dramatic three-week trial in April. Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise later sentenced him to 115 years behind bars.

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