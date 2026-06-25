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N.C. House overrides governor’s veto, requires state LE agencies to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement

The bill requires 287(g) agreements for four state law enforcement agencies and requires immigration status verification for certain state-funded benefits

June 25, 2026 06:52 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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FILE - The North Carolina Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., is seen on July 24, 2013. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Gerry Broome/AP

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina legislature voted to override Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of a bill requiring several state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, WFAE reported.

The state House voted to override Stein’s veto ofSenate Bill 153 on June 24 after the Senate approved its override in July 2025, clearing the bill to become law. The bill requires the State Highway Patrol, State Bureau of Investigation, Department of Adult Correction and the Department of Public Safety to enter into 287(g) agreements with ICE. It also requires the state to verify the immigration status of anyone applying to receive certain state-funded services, including Medicaid and housing assistance.

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Stein responded with criticism of republican legislators for delays in passing the state budget.

“As the legislature leaves teachers and law enforcement officers waiting for hard-earned and desperately needed pay raises, members of the General Assembly are stoking the culture wars that divide us rather than fulfilling their long-overdue responsibility of passing a budget,” Stein said in a press release after the overrides.

The immigration bill was one of four vetoes overridden by legislative vote.

“By overriding four more of Gov. Stein’s vetoes today, we’re improving public safety and ending taxpayer-funded, divisive DEI policies for good,” House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, said in a statement after the votes. “Once again, the House has stood firm and ensured Governor Stein and his liberal agenda won’t get in the way of common sense legislation.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com